Training would include:
• Constitutional and civil rights of children in schools
• Child and adolescent development
• Trauma-informed approaches to working with youth
• Recognizing and responding to youth mental health issues
• Educational rights of students with disabilities, relationship of disability to behavior, and best practices
• Collateral consequences of arrest, prosecution, and court involvement
• Community resources that serve as an alternative to arrest
• Local and national disparities in the use of force and arrests of children
• De-escalation techniques
• State laws regarding restraint and isolation in schools
• Bias free policing and cultural competency including best practices
• Federal family educational rights and privacy act
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.