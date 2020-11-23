SOUTH BEND — Daniel Schenk, the Ocean Park Elementary teacher arrested on child pornography charges last month, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last Friday, Nov. 20, in Pacific County Superior Court.
Along with his plea, Schenk’s trial date was also scheduled during his arraignment, and is currently set to last three days, May 10-12. Pre-trial in the case is scheduled for Jan. 29.
The plea came more than a month after his Oct. 15 arrest by the Washington State Patrol in his OPE classroom. His arraignment was initially scheduled for Nov. 6, 22 days since his arrest, but was delayed until Nov. 20 after Judge Donald Richter determined Schenk did not qualify for access to a court-appointed attorney after reviewing Schenk’s financial declaration. The delay allowed Schenk time to hire private counsel ahead of his arraignment.
Schenk, 53, of Ilwaco, is charged with first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He has been on administrative leave from his OPE teaching position since his arrest, pending the outcome of the investigation.
He posted a $100,000 bond on Oct. 27 and was released from Pacific County Jail. Schenk’s release is conditioned upon not leaving the state without court approval, not possessing or consuming alcohol, marijuana or non-prescribed drugs, and not possessing any dangerous weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.