SOUTH BEND — Shaun A. Schlenker, 43, of Long Beach, finally saw trial after months of delays caused by repetitive issues with his court-appointed attorneys. He was able to keep a workable relationship with his fifth and final attorney, Jacob R. Clark.
Going into his trial, Schlenker faced five charges for a crime spree iin Long Beach, including attacking the police department, an officer's home, and peninsula businesses in mid-February.
He was also accused of attempting to intimidate his arresting officers and resisting arrest.
The trial was presided over by Judge James Lawler.
According to Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger, the trial and jury deliberations lasted three days between Nov. 2-4.
The jury reached a verdict in about two and a half hours. During the deliberations, two questions arose regarding a 911 tape, which was replayed for the jurors.
"[The jury] returned a verdict of guilty for all five charges," Munger said. "[They included] malicious mischief in the first-degree, malicious mischief in the second-degree, felony harassment of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and malicious mischief in the third-degree."
Prosecution's smooth move with proposed sentence
Schlenker's sentencing took place on Nov. 5 during a special set morning hearing in front of Lawler. Munger recommended Schlenker be sentenced via a first-time offender waiver with credit for time served.
"It allows the court to sentence him outside of the standard sentencing range, and typically it's used to reduce a sentencing range," Munger said. "However, we requested it because if a defendant is put on a first-time offender waiver, there is community custody.
"None of the crimes that he was charged or convicted with came with community custody. This was a way for the state to ensure that the Washington State Department of Corrections will oversee him," she added.
Munger requested Schlenker have 12 months of community custody, while Clark asked that he have zero.
However, Munger wasn't quite done with the request for Schlenker's sentence and also suggested a boundary restriction.
The order would require Schlenker to stay out of Pacific County for the entirety of his community-custody sentence unless he has prior permission to enter the county or has a court date to attend.
Time is up?
Schlenker was facing 90 days in jail for each charge that all would run concurrently. Since his booking into the Pacific County Jail on Feb. 14, he has served 267 days in jail, roughly three times longer than his likely standard sentence.
His case was continued nearly two dozen times over nine months due to client and attorney issues, especially problems with him and his attorneys getting along. The continuous breakdowns led to his case right for a speedy trial to be reset with each new attorney.
Court's decision
Lawler decided to sentence Schlenker to the prosecution's request for a first-time offender waiver of 90 days per charge, nine months of community custody, and the completion of mental health and substance abuse evaluations.
Any recommended treatment would also have to be completed.
Lawler also accepted the suggestion of a boundary restriction and gave Schlenker seven days to collect all his belongings and leave the county. The restriction will run for the entire nine months of his community custody sentence.
"Mr. Schlenker did very well in the trial," Munger said. "To the point where the judge complimented him on his behavior. The state fully expects that with DOC supervision, if he engages in the programs that we have asked, that we are in a good position not to ever have any issues with him again, and we hope that things work out for him."
Schlenker was released from the jail Nov. 4 at 3:44 p.m.
