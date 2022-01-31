LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Members of the Ocean Beach School District’s Board of Directors unanimously voted to move ahead with the drafting a $96.2 million 25-year bond resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting last week, following a formal recommendation from OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley.
The school board’s decision means that district voters are expected to weigh in on the bond’s fate this spring, during an April 26 special election. The board still must vote on and approve the bond resolution itself at a meeting later this month, before the Feb. 25 filing deadline for the April election.
Huntley made her recommendation to the board earlier in the Jan. 26 meeting, after the Facilities Advisory Committee made its recommendation to Huntley at a meeting two weeks earlier. The FAC was convened by OBSD last year and is made up of more than two dozen citizens representing the various communities within the district’s boundaries.
“If a committee of community members recommends something, I’m going to take that very, very seriously, despite potential opposition,” Huntley said before giving her facilities recommendation to the board. “This is hard for me, because I’m recommending something large and that makes me nervous, but I need to do it anyway.”
By and large, Huntley’s recommendation mirrored the recommendation that the FAC made to her. Her proposal included:
- $44 million for the construction of a new, tsunami-safe K-5 elementary school in Ilwaco that could support up to 660 students, including preschoolers, and would create a single campus in Ilwaco;
- $29 million for renovations to Ilwaco High School, including earthquake retrofitting and upgrades to the building’s heating, ventilation, sewage and electrical systems;
- $10 million to replace the existing 43-year-old stadium, as well as resurface the track, replace the grass field with more conditions-friendly artificial turf, and new drainage;
- $5.4 million for the addition of a single-story fieldhouse, to add more space for in-school and after-school activities;
- $4.2 million to replace and relocate the district’s makeshift bus garage, currently located where the shared bus loop between Hilltop Middle School and the new elementary school would be, which would also include space for the district’s maintenance and technology facilities;
- $3.5 million to renovate the old Kaino Gym building, located south of the middle school, to house Ocean Beach Alternative School students and classes.
Huntley opted to recommend a new elementary school that could house up to 660 students, rather than 540, after examining the district’s pre-K-5 enrollment history since 1989. The data showed that enrollment for 17 of the previous 34 school years for those grade levels have exceeded 540 students, including four of the past eight years. Enrollment exceeded 660 students for 10 years, from 1990-99, but hasn’t exceeded that total in the 21st century.
Huntley also proposed the single-story fieldhouse over a two-story auxiliary gym, which would have cost about $5 million more. She also recommended that the fieldhouse be situated as close as possible to the elementary school, because its use during the school day will likely be most beneficial as a covered play area for younger students during recess.
If budget issues arise for any of the projects, Huntley recommended that the fieldhouse be the first project to be cut. “It would not be cut due to any preferences or bells and whistles — it would only be cut if we have financial overages on projects that would require it.”
The Observer will have more information on the bond’s tax ramifications, including estimated tax rates, in the coming weeks.
Getting personal
Speaking personally before she made her recommendation, Huntley said that her role as the superintendent in this process is to do what’s best for the district, present facts and information, clarify questions and concerns people may have, and not push people in any specific direction.
But as a parent, taxpayer, community member, teacher and principal as well, Huntley also thought it was important that she share her personal perspective, with a particular focus on earthquake and tsunami safety concerns.
A member of the peninsula community since 1993, the first decade of which was as an Ocean Park resident, Huntley said the conversation about the threat of tsunamis didn’t really begin until several years after she moved here — and back then, the maximum wave height that was being talked about was around 20 feet. As a parent and a self-described risk-averse person, the threat of a tsunami led her to move to a smaller lot in Ilwaco that is above the inundation zone.
“I think we need to acknowledge that, as parents, there is a certain psychology when you’re separated from your child. I know I’ve experienced it and I’ve talked to other parents who have,” Huntley said. “If a disaster strikes and we’re all together and we all perish at once, I can kind of accept that risk. I feel OK with that. But when we’re separated, I want to know that my kids are going to be safe. I want to know that they’re going to live even if I don’t … We can’t eliminate all risks, but where we can I think we should.”
In her role as the superintendent, she said that district leaders “have a moral and ethical responsibility to keep our children safe,” and that when deficiencies are discovered that can be dangerous for children, the onus is on the district to try and do something about it.
As a taxpayer she said she’s sensitive to concerns of the higher taxes that the bond would bring about if it passes, and noted that her property’s assessed value, along with many others, has risen in recent years. But if OBSD is ever going to make this transition, Huntley said that now is the most opportune time to do so for the foreseeable future.
“Right now we are experiencing some of the lowest interest rates in history, as a district we have some of the lowest bond rates of any of the rural communities in the state, and we have a higher than usual percentage of second homes,” Huntley said. “I know that passing something now is going to give us more bang for our buck than waiting and kicking that can into the future, because costs are just going to go up.
“I also personally feel that when I’m paying taxes for our local schools and our fire, our police, our other critical services, I’m a lot happier to do that than paying the salaries of the people back in Washington, D.C. I like to see our local taxes going to local projects, because we live here and we need to take care of each other as a community.”
Aiming for transparency
Huntley also recommended to the board the creation of a Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee if the bond passes, an idea that was first proposed by FAC co-chair Jerry Macy and unanimously supported by the rest of the FAC. The committee would essentially serve as the public’s eyes and ears during the bond process, provide input, and help keep the projects, budget and schedule on track.
“I place a high value on transparency and interaction. I would much rather have a committee of people meeting with me, going through the projects and seeing what’s going on, because I’m an open book and I want to be an open book,” Huntley said. “You can ask me any question and I’m going to get you an answer. I value keeping our promises, but I also value the transparency around changes when they need to be made.”
In addition to the FAC’s proposals, Huntley also made a recommendation that would address the future of the existing Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary buildings. Upon passage of the bond, Huntley recommended that OBSD immediately form citizen committees in both Long Beach and Ocean Park to explore future uses of those facilities. She also proposed that the district continue to explore the transfer of ownership of the Oysterville Schoolhouse, which is currently in a 99-year, no-cost lease to the Oysterville Community Association.
“I don’t want any of our schools sitting empty and deteriorating,” Huntley said. “I believe that the citizens of Ocean Park and Long Beach have to be very involved in any decisions regarding the schools in their community."
The district is preparing a fact sheet that will be mailed out to voters ahead of the election, as well as be posted on OBSD’s website. Huntley also said she’s happy to visit groups or organizations and speak to their members about the bond and address any questions or concerns they may have. A lot of outreach the district would like to do, Huntley said, is not legally permitted under state elections law until a bond resolution has been filed.
Board signs off
Before voting on Huntley’s recommendations, OBSD’s board members sought clarity on some aspects of the proposal and explained their stance on the issue.
With a lot of time at the meeting being dedicated to the ramifications of students’ health and safety if the bond were to pass, Nansen Malin asked if Huntley could speak to the financial ramifications of having a three-campus school in Ilwaco compared to four schools spread throughout the peninsula.
By consolidating into three schools on a single campus, Huntley said it will allow schools to share staff more efficiently, reducing some administrative staff and saving on facilities and maintenance cost, all of which she called “pretty big cost-savings.” Ultimately, and not including other intangible benefits, she said the district could save up to $500,000 annually by transitioning to a single campus.
Anna Taft asked Huntley if she could speak to how busing would be affected if the single-campus plan comes to fruition. Huntley said busing would be consolidated, meaning that the same bus would be able to pick up all of the students in a general geographic area, such as Surfside. She stressed that bus stops would not also be consolidated, so students wouldn’t have to walk any farther than they do now to catch the bus. Overall, Huntley said the move would shorten bus rides.
Don Zuern questioned if the district would be able to hold tours for people to examine the district’s existing facilities, which Huntley enthusiastically said they would. For FAC members, she said the tours they were given “was one of the most important things to them, in terms of understanding what we’re facing. Seeing it firsthand, you can’t beat it.”
In the end, the district’s five board members — Chair Tiffany Turner, John Holtermann, Zuern, Taft and Malin — unanimously voted to adopt Huntley’s recommendations, including drafting a bond resolution for $96.2 million, authorizing a Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee and, upon passage, authorizing committees in Ocean Park and Long Beach to explore the disposition of those schools.
Turner said she doesn’t consider herself to be risk-averse like Huntley, but that she breathed a sigh of relief when her children started attending Hilltop and IHS and were out of the inundation zone.
“I went to Ocean Park Elementary. My kids went to Ocean Park Elementary. It holds a really special place in my heart,” Turner said, on the prospect of OPE and LBE being shuttered as schools. “I even hate to use the word ‘close,’ because I think they can stay community treasures if we engage the community and treat them as such. So I look forward to really finding ways that they can enhance the communities that they’re in.”
Malin said she’s not risk-averse either, but she is fiscally conservative. A member of the FAC before being elected to the school board in November, she said that taking action now on the issues facing OBSD is the fiscally responsible position to take.
“If we put this off, how are we ever going to afford [in the] future to do something about this problem?” Malin asked. “If we kick the can down the road, I don’t know how we can ever afford construction and interest and all of that. The time is now, we have to do something if we’re going to be fiscally conservative and really responsible.”
