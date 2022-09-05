LONG BEACH — The Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors are taking a key step next week in their once-a-decade duty to update the body’s district boundaries.

Redistricting is a required step that the school board and many other local bodies are in the process of finishing or have already completed this year, following the release of the 2020 U.S. Census data last year. Divided into five geographic districts, with each district being represented by one director on the school board, the boundaries of the existing districts must be updated every 10 years to ensure they are equal in population.

