LONG BEACH — The Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors are taking a key step next week in their once-a-decade duty to update the body’s district boundaries.
Redistricting is a required step that the school board and many other local bodies are in the process of finishing or have already completed this year, following the release of the 2020 U.S. Census data last year. Divided into five geographic districts, with each district being represented by one director on the school board, the boundaries of the existing districts must be updated every 10 years to ensure they are equal in population.
On Sept. 14, the school board will hold a public hearing in accordance with state law as it hones in on completing its redistricting duties. The school board must complete the process by November, and could adopt a new map as early as its next regularly scheduled meeting on September 28.
What in the past has been a low-key process that garners little — if any — public interest has this year been littered with unfounded claims of gerrymandering or otherwise nefarious intent against the school board by a small number of individuals. The growing scrutiny on routine actions taken by the nonpartisan, all-volunteer board align with the rise in the politicization of schools and educational institutions in the U.S. that has taken hold since the pandemic began.
Board members and OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley have dismissed the claims of gerrymandering at meetings and workshops in recent months, noting the district has contracted with Sammamish Data Systems to develop a proposal for new director boundary lines. The company has long been hired by schools, counties, cities, PUD’s and public hospital districts throughout the state to draw new maps for the public entities and help them navigate the redistricting process.
Companies like Sammamish Data Systems are in high demand because of how infrequent redistricting occurs — just once every 10 years. Huntley noted that none of the current school board members had yet been elected to their position during the last redistricting cycle, and, along with herself, played no role in the drawing of existing or previous boundary maps.
Earlier this year, the board shared an initial draft of a 2022 map that had been developed by Sammamish Data Systems. That map was largely based on maintaining the existing boundaries as much as possible.
But population shifts within the school district over the past decade will require some changes to be made, no matter which map ends up being adopted. In 2012, each of the five districts needed to have a population of around 2,006 to ensure they represented an equal number of people — although state law allows for a slight variance. But the population within the school district grew by a stunning 19% from 2010 to 2020, meaning the five districts need to have a population of around 2,387 this time around.
But growth in the school district has been uneven, meaning the boundary lines adopted in 2012 are unable to be neatly reused this time around. For example, the first district that comprises the northernmost end of the peninsula had a population of 2,645 as of the 2020 Census, while the second district, covering much of the eastern portion of the peninsula from Ocean Park to the Pioneer area, had a population of just 2,105 per the 2020 Census.
Many of the gripes surrounding the initial draft that was unveiled by the school board earlier this year — referred to by OBSD as Option 1 — were that it would continue the practice of having Ocean Park and its surrounding areas make up parts of three different districts.
After receiving feedback on that initial draft, OBSD went back to Sammamish Data Systems and asked them to draw another map that could address those concerns. Under this new draft, dubbed Option 2, much of Ocean Park proper is contained within one district.
A more northern district, running from north Ocean Park to the end of the peninsula, is also present under this map. Another district covers much of Klipsan Beach, Pioneer and the rest of the middle portion of the peninsula. Long Beach and its greater area, as well as some of Seaview, comprise a fourth district, and Ilwaco, Chinook, the rest of Seaview and the remaining non-peninsula parts of the school district make up a fifth district.
According to a public notice from OBSD this week, Option 2 is the proposed map that the school board is asking to receive feedback on next week. Under that map, the population of each of the five districts ranges from 2,355 to 2,401.
The public hearing next Wednesday, required by state law, offers one of the final chances for community feedback on the maps under consideration.
Along with asking Sammamish Data Systems for an alternative map, OBSD also sent the company a list of questions it received from the community about the redistricting process. In reference to Option 1, the company said its approach was to make as little change as possible from the existing boundaries and to ensure the population within the five districts were as equal as possible.
In response to a question about whether some of the districts in Option 1 could be considered compact or encompassing communities of related interest in accordance with state law, Sammamish Data Systems said its mission is to do the best job possible while weighing all of the criteria, and that the existing map had met state statutes many times before — although it doesn’t mean that it can’t be changed.
“Changes to accommodate one criteria will cause potential issues in another criteria,” the company explained. “For example, a map with more ‘as compact as possible’ districts might not be as ‘equal in population.’ The goal is to do the best possible with all of the criteria.”
