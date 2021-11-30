ILWACO — Although Ocean Beach School District officials and community members spent a significant amount of time at a Nov. 18 meeting discussing the fate of OBSD’s two low-lying elementary schools and the possibility of a unified campus in Ilwaco, attention was also paid to the district’s high school and stadium.
Ilwaco High School and the stadium that plays host to Peterson Field are the two facilities in need of attention the most, school officials told the Facilities Advisory Committee at last month’s three-hour meeting. Both facilities are seriously at risk of failing in the event of an earthquake, they said, while the high school has a number of other operational shortcomings.
Serious IHS renovationsWhile both Hilltop Middle School and IHS are located on the hills of Ilwaco and expected to be safe from the threat of a tsunami, OBSD officials said the state of the high school building itself is what makes it a safety hazard in the event of an earthquake. The building was resurrected in 2015 after district voters supported a facilities levy, allowing grades 9-12 to move into the school.
“This building is actually pretty awesome. It’s served us well for 50 years,” said OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley, adding that Eric Lanciault, the architect working with the district on the concepts presented to the FAC, told her that it could serve the district well for another 50 years with some renovations. “It’s very well-constructed, but it isn’t earthquake-safe, so we do have some earthquake retrofitting that needs to happen.”
Along with making the necessary seismic upgrades, Huntley said the building’s 1970s-era heating system has never been upgraded. The company that designed the heating system had gone out of business when Huntley started at OBSD in the 1990s, and ultimately led to the situation today — a process of replacing parts that OBSD Facilities Maintenance Director Chris Patana calls “Frankensteining.”
“If you talk to the kids, you’ll hear that some classrooms are hot and lots of classrooms are freezing, and I think that anyone who’s gone here to school would verify that,” Huntley said.
The pandemic, Huntley continued, has helped the district discover that the high school’s ventilation is also not up to par and has been a safety issue over the past two school years. The building also has sewage and electrical issues, noting that the large cafeteria the meeting was held in had a total of four outlets.
“That was great in 1970; they didn’t need any more than that. In a modern age, that’s not sufficient,” Huntley said.
Other possible high school renovations and upgrades floated by district staff and Lanciault include:
• Modernizing the kitchen, largely unchanged since the school first opened, and possibly making it multi-purpose for both kitchen staff and classes to allow IHS to offer culinary arts courses.
• Enhancing safety and security by relocating offices near the entrance of the building and creating a commons area. “The architecture of this building is actually very, very, very good and conducive to expansion and creating an overall commons,” Lanciault said.
Athletic improvements eyedIf the FAC were to recommend moving ahead with a bond vote that included the campus proposal, the track, field and stadium would need to be relocated to make room for the new elementary school.
The 43-year-old stadium is on its last legs after renovations this summer extended its lifespan for another 3-5 years, although Huntley told the committee it is still not earthquake safe “at all” after those repairs. The stadium has been a thorn in the side of OBSD essentially since construction began in the late 1970s. The initial project, which included the addition of a tennis court and other athletic amenities, received federal grant funding, but funds ran out before the project could be completed.
“Every single board that has been here in my [29 years] has grappled with what to do about the stadium. And over time, the problems get worse and worse,” Huntley said, mentioning water leaks and falling chunks of concrete falling onto the floor of the weight room located inside the stadium during the 2019-20 school year.
To that end, one of the possibilities the district presented to the FAC was construction of a new track, field and stadium located closer to IHS than the existing structure is. The proposed stadium would have a seating capacity of 1,000 people — compared to the current stadium’s capacity of 1,200 — and would be rotated to take prevailing winds into account. The track would be resurfaced, and the field would receive new drainage while also transitioning from grass to artificial turf.
The goal of this concept, Huntley said, is to construct a stadium facility that is actually maintainable.
Whether the campus concept is OK’d by the committee or not, Huntley and Patana are adamant that the district needs to come up with a long-term solution for the stadium in short order.
“Moving [the stadium] doesn’t cost any more than leaving it where it is,” Huntley said.
A new stadium isn’t the only athletic facilities upgrade that the district is eyeing. Separate from proposed operational upgrades at the high school, one concept presented to the FAC at the meeting is addition of an auxiliary gym at IHS, located next to the existing gym, with a new weight room and locker room located below.
“The idea being that while the building is going through upgrades for the infrastructure, including earthquake stability, there’s the opportunity to increase the safety and increase the sports areas and make them safer as well,” Lanciault said.
What’s nextUnsurprisingly, the final topic on the agenda revolved around the finances of the potential options presented to the committee.
The district presented rough cost estimates for each of the concepts to the FAC, but cautioned that any figures they saw were extremely preliminary.
The committee was also asked to keep in mind that some of the options presented to them conflicted with each other. For instance, moving ahead with plans for a new tsunami-safe elementary school in Ilwaco would mean that the plan to construct evacuation towers at OPE and LBE would not move ahead. However, the new elementary school would also require the district to move forward with plans for replacing the stadium facility and relocating the bus garage.
The district has an estimated debt capacity of about $110 million — the largest amount the district could ask voters to support in a bond vote. Lanciault explained to the committee that certain concepts proposed at the meeting, such as renovations at the high school, could be scaled back. Sticking to just the crucial seismic and operational upgrades and foregoing the construction of an auxiliary gym and other renovations would save a substantial amount of money.
OBSD would also likely be eligible to receive some financial assistance from the state when it comes to any non-athletic facilities work that might be done at IHS. District staff were also hopeful that it might be able to tap into funds from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law on Nov. 15.
The district is eyeing January for the next FAC meeting, which is the earliest the committee could make a formal recommendation to the school board. In the meantime, OBSD officials asked members of the committee to think about the concepts presented at the meeting and to discuss them with their social circle — family, friends, coworkers — and gauge feedback.
“This committee could decide to do nothing,” Huntley told the Observer. “We’re not running a bond, I guess is what I would say, and at this point we’re not sure we’re going to. That’s what this committee will help us decide.
“It feels to me, personally, like [the 2003 bond] was just yesterday, when we remodeled those buildings. But it’s been 20 years … facilities age and they need stuff, and the state doesn’t fund us in such a manner to save money for large maintenance projects — which is quite unfortunate.”
OBSD also has a survey set to go out to the wider community that will in part ask for feedback about the district’s facilities. The survey is expected to go out sometime in December, and will ask for feedback on a number of issues the district is working to address.
“We really do value engaging with the public, so we want to make sure we’re making opportunities for the public to engage with us on topics they find most important. That’s kind of the goal of the survey, but certainly we will have some facilities questions there to help inform the process,” Huntley told the Observer. “We know that it’s sometimes hard for people who don’t have children in the school system currently to know what’s going on … so we want to be able to address their questions just as much as the parents.”
