LONG BEACH — The Ocean Beach School District’s Board of Directors late last month voted to approve a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Ocean Beach Education Association, putting to rest any uncertainty about the status of the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

The school board voted to approve the contract with OBEA at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Aug. 24. The new contract begins with the 2022-23 school year and extends through the 2024-25 school year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.