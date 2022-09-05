LONG BEACH — The Ocean Beach School District’s Board of Directors late last month voted to approve a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Ocean Beach Education Association, putting to rest any uncertainty about the status of the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
The school board voted to approve the contract with OBEA at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Aug. 24. The new contract begins with the 2022-23 school year and extends through the 2024-25 school year.
Negotiations at some school districts in Washington have been more strained, including in places like Port Angeles, Seattle, Eatonville and Kent, where local unions and school districts are bargaining over issues like wages, class sizes and support services.
At OBSD, teachers will receive a 5.5% pay increase in 2022-23 over the previous school year, and a 9.3% increase compared to the first year of the previous CBA, which began in 2019-20. The salary for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no additional post-secondary education is set at $51,497 this year, compared to $47,101 three years ago.
Class sizesAside from the boosted salaries, class sizes were also addressed in the new CBA. The class size cap, which is used for compensation reasons when an educator has more students in their classes than the “over” limit allows for in the CBA, was slightly lowered for all grade levels.
The cap is 19 students for K-1 teachers, down from 20 under the previous CBA; 20 students for grades 2-3, down from 22; 24 students for grades 4-5, down from 26; 28 students for grades 6-8, down from 30; and 30 students for grades 9-12, down from 32. The cap was eliminated for music and PE classes at all grade levels.
Class sizes are measured on the first school day of each month, from October through June. If the “over” limit cannot be resolved by the official enrollment count date in October, OBSD will compensate the affected teacher.
Educators in grades 6-12 will receive $175 per student over the total day cap — 140 students a day in grades 6-8, 150 in grades 9-12 — for professional development expenses or as additional compensation each month. The compensation amount is the same for teachers in grades K-5, absent the total day cap, as elementary school students are in the same class throughout the day without the period schedule system utilized in the middle and high school.
Other notesThe CBA also contains new language regarding staff shortages, an issue that schools nationwide are trying to grapple with.
When a teacher loses their prep period — which is one continuous 46-minute period each day — due to staff shortages under the new CBA, that teacher will receive compensation for their time missed at the teacher’s hourly rate. That is likely to be the case if a teacher is out sick or otherwise on leave, but the district is unable to find a substitute that day — resulting in a subbing-by-committee approach for that school’s staff.
OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley said at last month’s school board meeting that the district has filled most of its teaching positions.
“I think we have a really good group of new teachers,” Huntley said. “They’re very earnest and very enthusiastic, and I think they’re going to do a great job.”
Several new co-curricular activities were also included in the new CBA, providing several more opportunities for teachers to serve in a supervisory position and earn additional compensation — such as overseeing the production of the yearbook, directing the marching band, and being the advisor of the STEM Club. The Diversity Club at Hilltop, Culture Club, and National Honor Society are co-curricular activities that have been added to the supplemental pay schedule under the new CBA, paying between $500-$1,600 yearly.
An addition was also made to the section of the new CBA detailing an educators’ authorities and responsibilities when it comes to student discipline. Under that section, OBSD is now required to inform teachers — if legally able — when it receives information that a student of theirs has a history of violent behavior, “that indicates the student or his/her family is a threat to the safety of educational staff or students.”
That addition comes in light of growing disciplinary concerns at OBSD schools since the beginning of the pandemic, which the Observer has previously detailed.
