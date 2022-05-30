LONG BEACH PENINSULA — A day after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, safety and security at peninsula campuses was a hot topic for the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors.
“It’s a tragedy that’s all too common,” OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley said about the school shooting — the third-deadliest in U.S. history — at the board’s May 25 meeting.
Huntley said district schools are in a much better place in terms of safety than they were just a couple of years ago. In 2019, district voters approved OBSD’s proposed $2.5 million, five-year capital levy that included funds to make numerous safety and security improvements and additions to the district’s four schools.
Some of the levy’s projects have been completed and others are still in progress. Single-point entry, which restricts visitor exterior door access to one access that goes directly to the secretary’s office, has been installed at the high school and middle school, but not at either of the elementary schools — mostly due to the pandemic and supply-chain issues, Huntley said. The door remains locked to visitors until they check in with a secretary via an intercom and are permitted entry.
She added that she talked with secretaries at both LBE and OPE earlier on May 25 about additional steps to take for now, “just to make sure things are a little tighter for their offices.”
Top of the to-do list
OBSD Maintenance Director Chris Patana said getting the single-point entries completed at the elementary schools are at the top of his priority list this summer. Other safety and security projects funded by the levy include each school receiving new fencing, an alarm system and cameras.
“Obviously we do drills and things like that,” Huntley said. “I’m a little of a mixed mind on lockdown drills and some of those things; we don’t want to overdo it, because for children that’s not necessary. I think the staff needs to do more drills than kids, so that they know what they’re doing and they have that muscle memory. For kids, a drill or two is enough.”
Good police engagement
The response from law enforcement in Uvalde has also come under scrutiny in the past week, after it was determined that the shooter was inside the school for nearly 80 minutes before the classroom he attacked was breached and he was killed by law enforcement personnel.
Huntley told the board that OBSD has good relationships with local law enforcement, and that when valid concerns are brought to the district’s attention, “we act on them.”
“A person can bring a concern and we investigate what we can, but we also — if there’s concern — call the police,” she said. “They are very good about going to the home, having a good, frank conversation with the family, making sure that the student is OK, making sure that they don’t have access to the types of things that could let them make a really big mistake. Law enforcement’s been really great about those conversations as needed.”
She also stressed how important it is for members of the community to speak out if they see or hear something concerning.
“The best thing we have going for us is the community. If you’ve got 60 teachers, 60 teachers hear 60 things,” Huntley said. “But there’s thousands of people out in the community. We don’t hear often about the attacks that are cut off at the knees, but they’re almost always cut off because someone had a concern and said something … I strongly encourage that if you see something, say something.”
