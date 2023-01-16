A dead sperm whale came ashore on the north coast of Clatsop County over the weekend. Dead or alive, sperm whales are far less common than the gray and humpback whales that are more often encountered near the mouth of the Columbia River.
Responders removed the deceased whale's lower jaw to safeguard the teeth for scientific research. In the days of widespread industrial killing of the species, whalers often engraved sperm whale teeth in a process called scrimshawing.
A young male sperm whale washed ashore Jan. 14 near the Peter Iredale shipwreck.
Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium
Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium
Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium
Based on preliminary impressions, the whale may have died as a result of colliding with a ship.
CLATSOP COUNTY — A dead sperm whale was found beached on Jan. 14 near the Peter Iredale shipwreck at Fort Stevens State Park.
Michael Milstein, a spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the whale measured about 40 feet long.
The Seaside Aquarium, which coordinates marine mammal response in this area, said the whale is believed to be a juvenile male. Male sperm whales can reach nearly 60 feet and weigh well over 40 tons. They have been known to live up to 60 years, with males maturing around the age of 50 at a length of about 52 feet. They feed on deep water species, such as squid, sharks, skates, and fish.
On Jan. 15 with aid from Oregon State Parks staff, aquairum personnel removed the whales lower jaw to preserve the teeth for scientific purposes.
Based on reports so far, Milstein said, the whale is somewhat decomposed.
Milstein said a team from the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network expected to do a necropsy on Jan. 16, weather and tides permitting.
"We would like to access it and perform a necropsy to understand why it may have died and stranded, and what it may be able to tell us about the health of endangered sperm whales off the West Coast," he said in an email.
Milstein said there are some gashes on the side of the whale, which could be signs of a ship strike or an entanglement.
The injuries are something officials will be looking more closely at during the necropsy, he added.
The last stock assessment by NOAA Fisheries put the West Coast population of sperm whales at about 1,270. While their population is recovering, sperm whales are still considered endangered after decades of industrial whaling.
Milstein said sperm whales are less common off the Northwest Coast in the winter, which makes the incident somewhat unusual.
However, he said, the last six sperm whale strandings in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington state have occurred in winter months.
Sperm whales were among the most prized species targeted by whalers. Reservoirs in their skulls contain waxy spermaceti, once used to make high-quality candles and other products.
