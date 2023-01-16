CLATSOP COUNTY — A dead sperm whale was found beached on Jan. 14 near the Peter Iredale shipwreck at Fort Stevens State Park.

Michael Milstein, a spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the whale measured about 40 feet long.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.