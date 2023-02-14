Search continues for missing man

Family members, community volunteers and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office personnel continued searching in the vicinity of the mouth of the Columbia last week and weekend for a man lost after a crab boat sank.

 JEFF CLEMENS

LEADBETTER POINT and TOKELAND — The search continues for missing crabber Bryson M. Fitch, 25, of Bay Center, after the sinking of the F/V Ethel May on Feb. 5 at the mouth of Willapa Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two other crew members from a life raft.

Although the official search and rescue by the Coast Guard was suspended on Feb. 6, family, volunteers and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office have carried on. Volunteers have combed dozens of miles of beaches and tidelands looking for the young father.

