Family members, community volunteers and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office personnel continued searching in the vicinity of the mouth of the Columbia last week and weekend for a man lost after a crab boat sank.
LEADBETTER POINT and TOKELAND — The search continues for missing crabber Bryson M. Fitch, 25, of Bay Center, after the sinking of the F/V Ethel May on Feb. 5 at the mouth of Willapa Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two other crew members from a life raft.
Although the official search and rescue by the Coast Guard was suspended on Feb. 6, family, volunteers and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office have carried on. Volunteers have combed dozens of miles of beaches and tidelands looking for the young father.
Weather conditions and the Willapa Bay current, which acts like a giant washing machine that swirls in every which way, have complicated efforts. Debris from the fishing vessel have been found along every beach and tideland along the bay.
Parts of the boat’s stern washed ashore at the Warrenton Cranberry Beach Approach in North Cove. Its pilot house washed ashore in Tokeland. Searchers have recovered cabinet shelves, doors, buoys, and deck boards, among other wreckage.
Skipper Doug Will, who was in control of the F/V Ethel May when it began sinking, has been cleaning up debris as it is reported.
Drones have been an integral part of the search efforts, including assistance from recreational and commercial drone pilots. The pilots have focused on hard-to-reach areas and getting birds-eye views scanning tidelands. The Observer’s north county correspondent logged approximately 30 hours of flight/search time over seven days of assisting the search.
Bay Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Hugh A. Ahnatook has been key to the efforts. He has walked miles of tidelands searching for Fitch. He plans to continue searching as the weather permits.
“Well, it’s been a long week for the community, and it’s been great to see many come together,” Ahnatook said. “It’s a sad thing. My hope is that we can bring closure to the family. We have to remember that all is not lost in situations like this, but love for our loved ones and community is what keeps up our hope.”
Searchers are using a Facebook group titled Bring Bryson Home to coordinate efforts and share information about areas they search. The group currently has 3,500 members and is moderated by Fitch’s sister, Kelsea Broddy, his mother, Carrie Green, and two others.
Family, friends and citizens plan to continue the search until Fitch is found, which could take some time. In the meantime. Fitch’s spouse, McKenzie Salas, with the help of her sister Malia Salas, has a GoFundMe page that has garnered massive support.
As of the morning of Feb. 14, the GoFundMe has accrued $61,808 to help Malas and Fitch’s young children, Ryder, 6, Paisley, 4, and Capri, 4 months old. Fitch was the sole provider for the young family.
Salas and Broddy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
