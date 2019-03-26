PENINSULA — A septic situation is brewing in the bowels of the Long Beach Peninsula that has some holding their breath, hopeful for an answer.
The stinky situation started roughly six weeks ago when Evergreen Septic was notified by the Warrenton Wastewater Treatment Plant that it would no longer accept commercial waste. It is still processing Evergreen’s residential effluent.
The Seaview-based septic company previously delivered commercial and residential waste to the plant for a few years, according to co-owner Ben Woodby, 34.
“On Feb. 12 we received a letter from the wastewater treatment plant that we had been taking everything to that they were no longer going to accept commercial accounts,” Woodby said. [The] “reason being commercial accounts have a lot more grease and things of that nature. Their issue was their plant was getting overloaded, so they did a policy change to combat their loading levels by going to straight residential.”
The letter came as a shock to Woodby, whose septic company serves more than 120 commercial accounts across Pacific and Wahkiakum County, representing approximately 30 percent of his business.
“The letter stated they were only going to accept residential waste from houses serving no more than two families, basically a duplex was the biggest they would allow,” Woodby said. “It was out of the blue. We didn’t know there was going to be an issue. We had been hauling to them for the past five years. Before that we were going to Centralia, Shelton and Rainier. It’s always been a long haul. Warrenton was the closest treatment plant that accepted for us.”
Seeking a solution
Woodby has been in contact with surrounding wastewater plants and several local and state officials over the past six weeks searching for an alternative plant to haul their commercial waste. Nearby plants in Ilwaco, Long Beach and Raymond aren’t currently capable of receiving waste, so the search has widened.
“I called every wastewater plant that we can get a hold of,” Woodby said. “I just called Longview back today [Thursday, March 21] and they’re still not accepting because they have an issue with their plant. Aberdeen said they would be interested in receiving but to check back in a few weeks and Rainier was in the same position. All the other plants I called aren’t set up for receiving of waste. The other issue is some have made policies where, if we’re not servicing their county, we can’t haul waste to them. I’ve met the chamber and all of the sewer districts and county commissioners.”
While a short-term solution is sought, the search for a long-term answer is also underway.
“Next Tuesday, March 26, we’re having our next meeting with the county commissioners and the Washington Department of Ecology and everyone else that may have input on trying to find a resolution,” Woodby said.
“Our goal is to see if we can become self sufficient for the county because we have three wastewater treatment plants — one in Long Beach, Ilwaco and Raymond,” he continued. “Currently, none of those are set up for receiving and that’s our goal, to see if we can make some type of system so that we can in turn treat waste at one of the local water treatment plants. Right now the hauling to other sites… it’s not just a Pacific County problem, it’s a Washington state problem. We’re actively trying to solve this issue. We’re just hitting the red tape from the state.”
Under pressure
Commercial septic tanks on the Peninsula are typically emptied, cleaned and prepped annually, usually in the spring just ahead of the busiest summer season.
With the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival and Loyalty Days only weeks away, concerns are growing about finding a solution soon.
“Loyalty Days is just around the corner and that’s when our summer kicks off,” Woodby said. “There’s an urgency. I’m constantly trying to find ways to get rid of this, but come May that’s when everyone comes down to the beach.”
Woodby is hopeful that it will work out that commercial waste can be temporarily hauled to a plant in Longview, which he considered a best-case scenario.
“They’re the biggest one, it’s a regional wastewater treatment plant,” he said. “They said to call back in a few weeks. It just becomes more concerning the more it gets pushed. I have an application to haul to them, I just have to wait for approval. We’re doing everything we can to minimize the impact on the commercial customers, but there’s a lot more procedures we have to go through.”
