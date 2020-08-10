SOUTH BEND — The search is on to find a new leader of the Pacific Transit System, after its board accepted director Rich Evans’s resignation at a July meeting. Evans, however, isn’t going anywhere just yet.
Evans originally set the date of his resignation for July 9, the same day as last month’s board meeting, but revised his letter of resignation to say he will remain in the position for “30 days following Pacific Transit System’s covid-19 emergency,” or no later than Oct. 2.
“It has been an honor serving the people of Pacific County. I wish the employees of Pacific Transit and their passengers success, and I will work to ensure as smooth a transition as possible,” Evans wrote in his letter of resignation.
Evans, an Ilwaco High School graduate who served in the U.S. Army for 31 years, was hired as the agency’s director in July 2014.
Members of the agency’s board — made up of the county’s four mayors and the three county commissioners — praised Evans for his work over the past several years. South Bend Mayor Julie Struck said she appreciated all Evans has done for the agency, Raymond Mayor Tony Nordin joked he that didn’t want to accept his resignation, and Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips said Evans “brought a lot of accountability and he brought even more money back into the till on a lot of unique situations.”
New search begins
The agency’s board agreed to move forward with working to contract with an outside recruiting service to begin the search for hiring a new director. The recruiting company will conduct the initial vetting process and whittle the final list of candidates down to just a handful for the board to then decide upon.
There was some dispute among the board as to whether or not to grant a request to allow an officer from the union to listen in when the board conducts final interviews, although they would not have the ability to ask questions of the candidates or have a vote. Struck said the process is similar to when her city fills a position that affects workers, and Pacific County Commissioner Lisa Olsen said the county operates in a similar manner.
But Phillips pushed back on the request, saying the Long Beach Police Department doesn’t send a representative from its union when city officials interview candidates to fill a position in the department. Phillips said he didn’t know what value having a union representative listening in would provide, but Struck argued it would increase transparency.
“I’m just voicing my opinion,” Phillips said.
In 2014, when Evans was hired, the board at the time did not allow a union representative to be present during interviews with candidates. Then, the board’s reasoning was that the director position is not a union job, and that the union should not have a role in the hiring process of a non-union position.
A decision on how the board will conduct interviews with the finalists will be decided later on.
Regular service to Astoria, Aberdeen resumesBeginning in late July, the transit system announced reservations are no longer required in order to ride its buses to Astoria or Aberdeen.
Service to the two out-of-county cities, along with inter-county routes, resumed in late June after Pacific County reached Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Plan, but the transit system required passengers to give at least 24 hours advance notice ahead of departure. The reservation requirement was adopted in order to make sure buses were not too full and make remaining socially distanced on the bus impossible.
With regular service resuming, the transit system said maintaining social distance rules is still required, as is wearing a face mask or covering.
