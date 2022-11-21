LONG BEACH PENINSULA — In its fourth year, the Food Bank Challenge is facing perhaps its stiffest challenge yet, as the demand facing local food banks for services and assistance has soared this year amid tough economic conditions.
The 2022 challenge, put on as always by the Loren H. Corder Foundation, begins in earnest on Thursday. How it works is relatively straightforward: The foundation will match as much as it can for any donations made to the Ilwaco, Ocean Park and Chinook food banks from Nov. 24 through Dec. 21.
In 2019, the challenge helped raise $66,000 for the three food banks — which included a $10,000 matching donation from the foundation to each food bank. Donations totaled $96,000 in 2020’s iteration, with the help of a $12,000 match to each food bank from the group, and soared to $109,000 last year as the match rose to $14,000 apiece.
Now, the foundation is calling on the community to again help support the food banks during the holiday season. With the foundation’s finances being tied to investments, and the stock market proving to be particularly volatile over the past year, its treasurer, Chuck Mikkola, told food bank leaders at a meeting last week that the group would likely be able to match at least $10,000 in donations to each food bank, and possibly more.
In order to try and get the most out of the donations from the community, the foundation has also announced that it is looking for businesses, organizations or individuals to join the effort as a co-sponsor for this year’s challenge. The goal is for the sponsors to collectively match as much of the community’s donations to the food banks as possible, and Mikkola said there’s no minimum amount that a co-sponsor must commit to.
“We’re not challenging the community,” Mikkola said. “We’re letting the community challenge us, to see how much money we need to come up with.”
The volunteers thanked Mikkola at last week’s meeting for the foundation’s donations over the years. The decades-old foundation — named after the former auto dealership owner, aviation aficionado and philanthropist — has given millions to community projects over the years. But Mikkola said the credit for the challenge’s success lied with the food banks and the local support they’ve received each year.
“It’s you guys,” Mikkola said. “You guys are doing it.”
Donations can be mailed to PO Box 907 in Ocean Park (zip code 98640) for the Ocean Park Food Bank, PO Box 494 in Ilwaco (98624) for the Ilwaco Food Bank, and PO Box 243 in Chinook (98614) for the Chinook Food Bank.
A challenging yearLeaders of the local food banks are largely in agreement that they’ve seen a noticeable increase in the number of visitors they see on a regular basis compared to last year — getting perhaps even twice as much foot-traffic in a given week.
Volunteers with the Ocean Park Food Bank said the number of visitors had previously been “way down” in the first years of the pandemic and joked that they might be able to close up shop. They attributed that dip in demand to the federal stimulus checks as part of the government’s pandemic response, and the enhanced unemployment benefits from the state and federal government.
Greg Pothier and Rachel Gana, volunteers with the Ilwaco Food Bank, said there have been multiple months this year where the volume of clients was about double what it was the previous year. The food bank now is also open every Friday year-round.
Annoyingly high and persistent levels of inflation has driven up the price of groceries from where they were last year, although some food bank volunteers — who typically buy in bulk — said they had recently noticed that prices for some items were starting to come back down to Earth and were hopeful they’d continue to mellow out in the months to come.
“People just can’t afford the prices at the stores, so it’s forcing people who normally wouldn’t come to come to the food bank,” Pothier said. “We’re getting different people.”
With the food banks in high demand, product availability at area stores — or lack thereof — has perhaps been as, if not more, frustrating to navigate for volunteers than the elevated prices both locally and across the river. Those issues have eased somewhat since the beginning of the year, but the volunteers are finding that many stores are putting a cap on how many orders of certain products, like turkeys and chickens, can be purchased. That could pose a serious roadblock for the food banks’ plans for the holiday season, including Thanksgiving.
High gas prices have also been a detriment to the food banks, as volunteers often travel to Astoria and Warrenton to take advantage of better deals and lower prices — the price of a cartoon of eggs, for instance, has at times been half as expensive at stores across the river than locally, one volunteer said. The elevated price of gas is also proving to be an obstacle for individuals and families, who are similarly looking to make the drive and save on groceries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.