Mary Myers, of Hartslog Valley, Pa., weighs blueberries she picked Monday, Sept. 6 at Cranguyma Farms in Long Beach. Myers said she planned to freeze and vacuum seal the fruit to enjoy during the winter months.
Mary Myers, of Hartslog Valley, Pa., weighs blueberries she picked Monday, Sept. 6 at Cranguyma Farms in Long Beach. Myers said she planned to freeze and vacuum seal the fruit to enjoy during the winter months.
PENINSULA — Children returned to Washington schools last week, and peninsula streets were quieter for awhile compared to how jam-packed they have been for many months.
With motorists perhaps out of the habit of watching for students, remember to slow down in school zones and obey safety laws pertaining to school buses. Come to a complete stop when buses turn on their flashing red lights.
By last Friday, the long Labor Day weekend filled coastal towns back up. Soon, beaches and downtowns were busy as ever. This week, with the revived Rod Run to the End of the World set to roar into life, our extraordinarily energetic visitor season will reach a crescendo.
Continuation of Buoy 10 hatchery coho season in the Columbia River found North Jetty and the river itself packed with fishermen in Cape Disappointment State Park. And with marine toxin levels continuing to remain well within safety limits — at most 8 parts per million here on Aug. 26, far below the 20 ppm closure threshold — everything is looking good for the return of razor clam digging beginning Sept. 17 with increased daily limits of 20 per person. (Look for official confirmation soon.)
With mostly sunny conditions forecast for the next week and only a slight chance for showers in the middle of this week, Pacific County is entering what many consider their favorite time of year. Be sure to take time to get outside and enjoy all the splendors that make this such a popular place for visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.