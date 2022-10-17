PACIFIC COUNTY — One of the few local contests on the ballot this fall is for a six-year term on the three-member, nonpartisan PUD Commission.

First elected in 2016, Dick Anderson, 74, of Raymond, is seeking to serve another six years as commissioner. A former educator and business owner, he has been a Pacific County resident for more than 50 years.

