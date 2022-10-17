PACIFIC COUNTY — One of the few local contests on the ballot this fall is for a six-year term on the three-member, nonpartisan PUD Commission.
First elected in 2016, Dick Anderson, 74, of Raymond, is seeking to serve another six years as commissioner. A former educator and business owner, he has been a Pacific County resident for more than 50 years.
He will face off in the general election against Michelle Layman, 46, also of Raymond. Owner of Willapa Printing Boutique, Layman has served on and volunteered for several organizations in north county.
Both candidates agreed to participate in a questionnaire with the Observer, and their written answers can be seen below.
Chinook Observer: What makes you qualified to serve on the PUD Board of Commissioners, and what experience do you have in community and public service?
Dick Anderson: I attended PUD Commission meetings for 4.5 years before successfully running for the 3rd District Commissioner’s position. I am currently in my sixth year of serving in that position. I started Anderson Construction in 1977 which is still a thriving business.
Michelle Layman: While my experience isn’t with public utilities, it is with the public and with being responsible with and for public funds. I’ve learned this through my experience as a board member and volunteer on various organizations, such as Willapa Community Development Association, Shop with a Cop, Raymond POOL, and more.
CO: What is one critical issue facing the PUD, and how, as just one of three commissioners, do you plan on addressing it if elected?
DA: What the State of Washington does concerning the power supply. The challenge will be in the next 5 years if the state makes premature decisions concerning power. That could be a problem. For example, what they might do with the Snake River dams.
ML: With the rulings to remove the Snake River dams, there is a need to find viable alternative sources of energy that are affordable and have the least amount of effect on our environment. Finding sources of clean, renewable electricity for Pacific County while retaining our talented workforce is a priority.
CO: What actions should PUD be planning to ensure low rates and system reliability in the future?
DA: Continue the good work that PUD does currently. The commissioners need to be aware of any possible changes to our power supply.
ML: We are currently one of the public utilities in Washington state with the lowest rates and one of the highest reliabilities. With a focus on infrastructure, training, quality equipment and energy conservation, we can continue to provide reliable resources for the public. Looking toward the future, being at the forefront of renewable hydrogen and other balanced sources of energy should be explored and planned for.
CO: What more can PUD do to ensure affordable, fast broadband service throughout the county?
DA: The PUD should continue to apply for any state and federal broadband grants and/or funding.
ML: The PUD can continue to seek grants to put the infrastructure in place in our rural county; while fostering relationships with the service providers is key. Projects such as this can and should be pursued to ensure our county’s viability and competitiveness in the world markets.
CO: What level of advocacy and action is appropriate for PUD when it comes to mitigating climate change and utilizing renewable resources?
DA: Our PUD is involved with WPUDA, PPC, Northwest River Partners and the BPA which are groups that keep us informed of climate change and renewable resources.
ML: It’s our responsibility to explore the pros and cons of each energy resource that we provide or consider as a viable option. We must find the balance of providing affordable energy to our customers while sustaining our beautiful Pacific Northwest for current and future generations.
CO: Why should the people of Pacific County vote for you in the general election?
DA: I have successfully served on the board for six years. I will continue to use solid common sense in making board decisions. Presently, we have been able to keep Pacific County rates as one of the lowest in the state at 6.34 cents/kilowatt hour. Our 2023 budget includes no rate increase to our customers.
I am always willing to listen to customers’ concerns with the PUD. Having taught at Willapa Valley schools for 30 years, I have always been able to successfully interact with people. Our PUD continues to replace overhead power lines with underground lines; currently 73% of our lines are underground. We are very proud of that fact.
I work well with managers, staff and crews. We work well with each other. As well, we have mutual respect for each other. I continue to be conservative when making financial decisions at the PUD. I have been a Pacific County resident for 52 years. I am dedicated to keeping the Pacific County PUD going in the right direction for another six years.
ML: I am committed to being a present and informed representative of our community. I will advocate for our customers and our environment and the current staff that provides excellent, reliable service. I will continue to guide us through the coming generations of utilities and people.
