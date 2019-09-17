LONG BEACH — Beach Ballet will host a workshop by a Northwest dance professional Friday, Sept. 27.
The event takes place at 811 S. Pacific Ave., in Long Beach. It runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is free.
It will be led by Mary Lou Sanelli, a Seattle-based dancer and choreographer.
The contemporary jazz dance session is designed for teens and adults with a dance background. It will combine elements of jazz, modern and ballet designed to emphasize technique, strength and style.
For details, contact Cheryl Cochran at Beachballet98631@gmail.com.
Sanelli will be visiting the Long Beach Peninsula that weekend to participate in two events during the Wings Over Willapa birding festival.
The first is a free children’s dance class 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Cranberry Museum.
She will also speak about her writing career and perform a dance tribute to birds called “Crow” at the silent auction 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, whose members are working to raise funds to build an educational center next to the new refuge headquarters.
Admission is $50.
