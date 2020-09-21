PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific County Economic Development Council (PCEDC) last week announced a second round of emergency response grants for businesses impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.
PCEDC plans to assist as many small businesses as possible, and will award all available funds to eligible applicants. Grants will typically be awarded in increments of $2,500, $5,000, or $10,000 (maximum) to cover allowable business losses incurred due to covid-19 between March 1 and Oct. 1, 2020. Total grant funding to be awarded in Pacific County in this round is $126,814.
Application process is open until Oct. 2.
To be eligible for consideration, qualifying small businesses must:
• Employ 20 or fewer employees
• Be licensed to do business in Washington state
• Provide proof that it has been impacted by covid-19
If selected for an award, a successful business must be able to answer “yes” to the following questions:
• The expense is connected to the covid-19 emergency.
• The expense is “necessary” to continue business operations.
• The expense is not filling a shortfall in government revenues (i.e. taxes, licenses, state, county, federal and/or city fees).
• The business will self–attest that the expense is not funded by any other funder, whether private, state or federal.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to offer a second round of grants to Pacific County businesses,” said Jamie Judkins, PCEDC Board chair. “ Our communities are dependent on the success of our small business community and the organizations that support them.”
Washington Department of Commerce Commerce has funded a second round of $10 million in grants to support small businesses with 20 or fewer employees statewide. Grant amounts will not exceed $10,000 total per business and is made possible by the Federal CARES Act. Only economic development nonprofits, who serve businesses as their purpose are eligible and encouraged to apply (i.e. Chambers of Commerce). Nonprofit organizations who serve the community in other ways are not eligible for this funding: http://startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/working-washington-grants-2.
PCEDC is a county-wide economic development partnership whose goals are aligned to create a dynamic and well-developed economy in Pacific County: Pacificedc.org.
