SOUTH BEND — The second suspect from the Chinook drug raids that occurred on Feb. 5 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Stephanie S. Griffith, 48, appeared before the Pacific County Superior Court on March 26 for a change of plea and sentencing hearing.
Griffith was facing three separate counts that included possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The simple possession charge was dismissed due to State v. Blake, which ruled that the state's possession law was unconstitutional.
The hearing began with her attorney David Hatch informing the court that a resolution had been reached along with her charges being amended to one case number. The resolution recommends that Griffith spend 60 months in prison with 12 months of community custody following.
The standard range for delivery with her agreed-upon offender score of 3 would be 20-60 months in prison and for count 2 with an agreed-upon offender score of 3 being 9-12 months in custody. The sentences would run concurrently.
Judge Don Richter heard from both the defense and prosecution, who both agreed the sentence was appropriate for her crimes. Richter then gave Griffith a chance to speak if she wished. She stated she had nothing to say before giving a brief comment to the court.
"I apologize for relapsing and going back to criminal behavior," Griffith said. "I don't have an excuse. I don't have anything to say other than that."
However, Richter noted that she should have known better than anyone what harm the drug she was peddling does to society and called it "unacceptable."
"You are very fortunate you have a recommendation in front of this court for the high end, and in essence, your attorney has done you a great service by boxing this in as to what it can do," Richter said.
After allowing her to speak, Richter accepted the resolution as written and reduced her fines for the case to the minimum allowable. She has no collateral consequences resulting from her charges.
"I hope you take the time that you're going to be spending in prison to seek treatment so that when you rejoin society, you can become a productive member of society and not a predator on society."
Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam said he is proud of the resolution and the hard work of his staff and the Pacific County Drug Task Force. As a result of the raid, three suspects were arrested and another, Griffith's sister Chrissandra L Griffith, all are facing or have been convicted of charges resulting from it. The two remaining cases from the raid are still ongoing.
"It's an appropriate resolution that's actually the maximum term of confinement that we can impose for that type of crime," he said. "This conviction is the result of a lot of great work by our drug enforcement team, [which was] a pretty diligent and complex operation that they showed a lot of professionalism in investigating and handing over to us to prosecute."
