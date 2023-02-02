Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCIS) is leading Pacific County outreach efforts to inform residents of the new WA Working Families Tax Credit. Together with project partner El Centro NW, PCIS is hosting a series of free Saturday events from Feb. 4 to April 8 in north (Raymond) and south (Ilwaco) county where a Federal tax return and tax credit applications can be completed.

Clinics start Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 am to 3:30 pm at the Ilwaco Timberland Library (158 First Ave. N) and the Raymond Timberland Library (507 Duryea St).  An appointment is required and can be scheduled by calling (888) 306-0547 or emailing info@pcisupport.org

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.