Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCIS) is leading Pacific County outreach efforts to inform residents of the new WA Working Families Tax Credit. Together with project partner El Centro NW, PCIS is hosting a series of free Saturday events from Feb. 4 to April 8 in north (Raymond) and south (Ilwaco) county where a Federal tax return and tax credit applications can be completed.
Clinics start Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 am to 3:30 pm at the Ilwaco Timberland Library (158 First Ave. N) and the Raymond Timberland Library (507 Duryea St). An appointment is required and can be scheduled by calling (888) 306-0547 or emailing info@pcisupport.org
The Working Families Tax Credit is a new tax refund (ranging from $50 to $1,200) that helps Washington workers and their families get more money back at tax time. The refund returns a portion of sales tax paid each year and is modeled after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit program.
The purpose of the Working Families Tax Credit is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity, and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate income Washington residents and their families.
The Tax credit is available to all adult residents with either a Social Security Numbers or ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number – ITIN). Tax credit applications can be submitted any time during 2023, including after the traditional April 15 tax filing deadline.
