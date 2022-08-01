WASHINGTON, D.C. — Another project that the city of Long Beach is seeking federal funding for cleared an important hurdle in the other Washington last week.
Drafts of the 12 appropriations bills for the 2023 fiscal year were released last week by the Senate Appropriations Committee, and included in the bill that covers the Subcommittee on the Interior and Environment is $1.67 million to help Long Beach replace its aging sewer lift stations and prevent groundwater contamination.
Lift stations are large pumping facilities, needed to effectively transport sewage in this area because of our high groundwater level and flat terrain.
The funds come via a congressionally directed spending request — otherwise known as earmarks — from Sens. Patty Murray, the second-ranking Democrat on the committee, and Maria Cantwell. In the lower house of Congress, a request from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler for $95,000 to outfit the Long Beach Police Department with body cameras advanced in the House Appropriations Committee’s spending plan.
Long Beach is already putting some of the federal funds it received this year toward replacing one of the lift stations. The more than $200,000 installment that the city got this summer from last year’s American Rescue Plan will contribute substantially to that project, which carries a total cost of more than $500,000.
The city has plans to replace four other lift stations over the next 10-15 years, and Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said during last year’s budget cycle that the city hoped to access federal funds to help cover the cost of replacing them. If included in the final appropriations bill that is signed into law, whenever that may be, the funds will go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.
At the Aug. 1 Long Beach City Council meeting, Mayor Jerry Phillips also announced that the city had received roughly a $1 million Community Development Block Grant, which it had applied for through the state Commerce Department. No announcement has been made as of yet by the state, which is expected to formally announce the recipients of the grant by mid-September.
In other funding news, $1.22 million was also included in the Interior bill that would go toward the Shoalwater Bay Tribe conducting a feasibility study and design of a wastewater treatment system construction project. That request was also submitted by Murray, whose office said in a news release that $230 million in federal funding for Washington state projects that were backed by the senator were included in the draft appropriations bills.
