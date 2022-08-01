WASHINGTON, D.C. — Another project that the city of Long Beach is seeking federal funding for cleared an important hurdle in the other Washington last week.

Drafts of the 12 appropriations bills for the 2023 fiscal year were released last week by the Senate Appropriations Committee, and included in the bill that covers the Subcommittee on the Interior and Environment is $1.67 million to help Long Beach replace its aging sewer lift stations and prevent groundwater contamination.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.