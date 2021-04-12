OCEAN PARK — Not even a global pandemic can slow down Ilwaco High School senior and Ocean Park resident Haley Fitzgerald.
Whether it’s classes at IHS, Running Start courses at Clatsop Community College, performing in the high school’s concert or marching band, holding down a job at the Fun Beach Fun Center or getting ready to make the trek more than 500 miles away for college, Fitzgerald has kept herself busy over the course of a year that has been marked by gridlock.
After graduating from IHS in June, Fitzgerald will be attending Boise State University in the fall. The prospect of moving relatively far away for college — Boise is about a nine-hour drive from the peninsula — has her feeling both nervous and excited.
“I’m in between excited and a little nervous. But I know that wherever I go I’ll be making the decision for my future,” Fitzgerald said.
She intends to major in elementary education and become an elementary school teacher, something she’s wanted to do for several years, and said Boise State’s elementary education program should be a great fit for her.
“It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for awhile, ever since middle school. Me and my friends used to play school, and I’d always fight to play the teacher and be in charge of them,” Fitzgerald said.
Real-world experiences also cemented Fitzgerald’s desire to become a teacher, especially to teach younger students. Before the pandemic shut down in-person classes last March, she volunteered at Long Beach Elementary.
“I was able to be in the classroom with the kids, and I think that’s what really finalized my decision with what I wanted to do,” Fitzgerald said.
Along with graduating from high school in just a couple of months, Fitzgerald is also graduating from CCC with her Associate of Arts degree. The degree will give her a head start over the ordinary freshman when she steps on the Boise State campus and allow her to take classes directly related to her major more quickly and graduate faster.
“When covid first started it was definitely crazy, because I’m someone who likes hands-on learning in the classroom. So remote was definitely harder for me, but I eventually got the hang of it.”
“It felt like a little bit of normalcy coming back, because it felt like everything was getting better. And then with being able to participate in pep band with the football team and all of that so far, it’s just bringing back memories of how things used to be, which is cool.”
A flutist in concert band and a percussionist in marching and pep band — as well as being the drum major this year, serving as the student director of the marching band — one pandemic-era school casualty that Fitzgerald has missed over the past year are the trips that the marching band and music department would go on throughout the year, such as the Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival in picturesque Leavenworth.
“We never thought last year would be the last time the senior class got to go to like Leavenworth, Husky Band Day, WSU Band Day and all those fun trips we did,” Fitzgerald said. “The fundraising portion of that is also really fun, because we get to hang out with all of our friends and get out in the community and do things for people. And doing it for the past six years, getting to see the same people supporting us and showing up is really great as well.”
Like fellow senior John Johnson, who was profiled in last week’s Observer, one of Fitzgerald’s most treasured high school memories is when band and choir students visited DisneyWorld. And also like fellow band member Johnson, she counted music teacher Rachel Lake as someone who’s had a profoundly positive impact on her.
“I’ve had her as a teacher since sixth grade when I first moved here [from Battle Ground], and ever since I’ve moved here I knew that she’s someone I could always go to. She’s such a positive role model for me because of everything she’s involved with and how great of a teacher she is. And although I’m not pursuing my career as a music teacher, I want to be the type of caring teacher she is in being supportive of all of her students no matter what,” Fitzgerald said.
She also counted Claire Bruncke — who wears many hats at IHS, including previously as Fitzgerald’s English teacher — as someone who’s had a positive influence on her over the years. Fitzgerald recalls when Bruncke was a long-term substitute teacher in one of her classes early on in high school, before eventually being hired full-time at the school.
“We had no idea [she had been hired as a teacher], and then she showed up and me and a couple of my classmates were like ‘No way, you’re the teacher?’ and we were so excited to see her,” Fitzgerald said. “She’s just a very positive role model and she’s involved with so much. I think it’s just cool how she’s not only involved with the students at the school, but she makes herself involved with them in the community. She really fights to get us great things.”
While she’ll be more than a stone’s throw away from the peninsula as she attends Boise State, Fitzgerald said returning home to visit will be a priority for her.
“I’ll always come home and see family and friends, and hopefully see Ms. Lake and all of the kids in band again and help out when I can.”
