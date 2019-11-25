A driver hauling septage flipped his truck causing traffic to stop near Willapa National Wildlife Refuge for about an hour on Monday, Nov. 25.
No one other than the driver of the vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver did not sustain any serious injuries, said Jeff Street, trooper with Washington State Patrol. The crash is under investigation and no citations have been issued, Street said.
The driver is an employee of Evergreen Septic Service Inc. He was taking a sharp curve when the truck went off the roadway and overturned at about 10:50 a.m. headed northbound on U.S. Highway 101 near mile marker 24. The guard-railing around the curve was ripped and bent in some areas.
The truck may have leaked some diesel into Willapa Bay, but it did not appear as though any septage spilled, Street said. Septage is the term used to describe the wastewater pumped from septic tanks. The Washington State Ecology Department was on its way to investigate, Street said.
Traffic was stopped while responders at the scene worked to get the septage hauler upright. Evergreen Septic Service Owner Ben Woodby had to pump out some of the contents in the hauler before crews could move it. Hill's Autobody and Towing was on scene to help, as well as members of the U.S. Coast Guard, representatives of the Port of the Peninsula and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Washington State Patrol opened one lane of traffic at about 2 p.m. and anticipated traffic would be back to normal by about 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.