PACIFIC COUNTY — The unemployment rate in Washington’s southwestern-most county in September was nearly unchanged from the previous year, according to new state data released last week.

In its monthly report, the Washington State Employment Security Department preliminarily pegged Pacific County’s unemployment rate at 6.8% in September, up from August’s revised rate of 6.4% and slightly up from September 2021’s 6.7% rate.

