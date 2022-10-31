PACIFIC COUNTY — The unemployment rate in Washington’s southwestern-most county in September was nearly unchanged from the previous year, according to new state data released last week.
In its monthly report, the Washington State Employment Security Department preliminarily pegged Pacific County’s unemployment rate at 6.8% in September, up from August’s revised rate of 6.4% and slightly up from September 2021’s 6.7% rate.
As it normally is, revised data for September will not be released until next month’s report. In 2022, the revised unemployment rate has been slightly lower than the initial preliminary figure for each of the first eight months of the year.
For the third straight month, Pacific County has had the second-highest unemployment rate out of Washington’s 39 counties — better than only the 7.3% rate of Pend Oreille County, in northeast Washington. Two of the county’s neighbors had the third- and fourth-highest rates in the state, with Grays Harbor County’s rate at 5.8 and Wahkiakum County’s rate at 5.7%.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.6% for September, down from 4% the previous month and 4.6% over the previous year. It’s the lowest Washington’s unemployment rate has been for any September since at least 1990.
In Pacific County, the raw number of people estimated to be employed in the county totaled 8,144, which is actually up from August’s total of 8,121. The projected civilian labor force totaled 8,737 people in September, the highest it’s been since March and nearly identical to the 8,751 from last September — the estimated figure can swing significantly from one month to the next.
The 1,040 estimated jobs in the county’s leisure and hospitality industry were down 4.6% from last September, but were up 4-5% from the late spring and early summer months this year. On the flip side, the 1,820 government jobs — Pacific County’s largest workforce — were up 3.4% from last September, but down 7.6% from a nearly 15-year high that was hit earlier in the summer.
Wages up in 2021
Lagging data released last month by ESD showed that wages in Pacific County last year were up steadily from recent years.
Based on quarterly employment and wage data submitted by employers, ESD preliminarily estimated that the annual average wage for Pacific County workers was $42,501 in 2021. That figure is up 3.5% from 2020’s revised average wage of $41,084, and up 11.5% from 2019’s average of $38,113.
Industry sectors that had some of the highest employee wages in the county last year include: Credit lending, at $61,340; forestry and logging, at $60,045; local and state government, at about $58,500; heavy and civil engineering construction, at $56,030; ambulatory health care services, at $50,083; fishing, hunting and trapping, at $48,001; health and personal care stores, at $46,164; professional and technical services, at $45,509; nursing and residential care facilities, at $43,478; and waste management service, at $42,792
In all, ESD estimated that just over $267 million was paid out to Pacific County workers by employers in 2021 — 8-9% higher than in each of 2020 and 2019. The fourth quarter — October, November and December — saw the largest cumulative payday for employees at $72.8 million, while the first quarter — January, February and March — had the smallest payout to workers, at $59.6 million. One large reason for the disparity is due to county employment levels in the fourth quarter of 2021 being 9.5% higher than in the first quarter.
