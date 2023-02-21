SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office shake-up continues with the looming departures of two senior deputies and the promotion of a deputy to sergeant. Sheriff Daniel Garcia announced one of the new developments on Facebook on Feb. 17.
“We had the honor to promote deputy Kyle Pettit to sergeant this afternoon,” Garcia stated in the post. “We are extremely proud of his commitment and dedication to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.”
Pettit is currently the fourth-in-line sergeant behind sergeants Pat Matlock, Ron Davis and Nick Zimmerman. Matlock and Davis will be leaving the agency on Feb. 28 and both have taken new jobs at local agencies.
Matlock, who was the former chief criminal deputy, accepted a police chief position at the Raymond Police Department. He is set to begin his new role on March 1, effectively ending over 25 years at the sheriff’s office. Davis, who has been at the agency for over a decade, has decided to retire at the end of the month and is taking a job at the Shoalwater Bay Police Department.
Brady list
Although the promotion has been widely praised on social media, other questioned the move because he is one of five officers whose names are a Brady list at the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office. The list includes former sheriff Scott Johnson and former deputy Jesse Eastham. Pettit is the only officer still employed in law enforcement.
Brady lists were composed after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brady v. Maryland decision, which states, “the government should not withhold evidence that could affect a defendant’s guilt or punishment.” Cops land on the Brady list for “knowingly lying in an official capacity.” The Brady letter, also known as a potential impeachment disclosure, is disclosed to defenses and can be admissible in court to challenge an officer’s credibility.
In Pettit’s case, he ended up on the list as a result of an incident on Dec. 29, 2011, when Pettit allegedly discovered a traffic accident on South Fork Road outside Menlo with a man trapped under a truck. Pettit reportedly used his own vehicle to free the man, and then the man fled the scene to a nearby home.
The evening allegedly began with a group drinking at the former Tombstones Bar and Grill outside Menlo. Boone and friends had allegedly spent the evening drinking, where at some point Pettit and others arrived, according to a bartender who was interviewed during the investigation.
The Brady Letter attached to Pettit states that occupants inside Pettit’s truck who were interviewed contradicted him finding the scene, and instead alleged he was following Boone. They alleged that Pettit stated, “Boone wasn’t going to make the corner because he was going 70 mph into the turn.”
‘Reasonable person could conclude’
The investigation, which was completed by former Grays Harbor County Prosecutor Katie Svoboda, who is now a judge for the Grays Harbor Superior Court, at the request of former Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain, further alleged that Pettit and another man had coordinated a plan to arrive at a residence where Boone fled.
A paramedic from the Raymond Fire Department told investigators that it was actually Pettit who removed Boone from the scene and took him to the home. Pettit allegedly told the paramedic he needed to follow him to the home so that Boone could get medical treatment.
“Officer Pettit was re-contacted. He denied knowing that Boone wouldn’t make the corner due to his speed. He also denied speaking with Boone at the scene of the collision or removing Boone from the scene,” the Brady investigation states.
A resident inside the home Boone allegedly fled to “described Officer Pettit as ‘nervous and upset.’ Officer Pettit made a comment that he would have to go work the next day and act as if nothing happened,” the investigation stated.
Svoboda concluded her investigation by stating, “I acknowledge that Officer Pettit was off-duty on the night in question. However, in the context of assault in the third degree the court has found that ‘a police officer is a public servant or peace officer who has the authority to act as a police officer whenever the officer reasonably believes that a crime is committed in his or her presence whether the officer is on duty or off duty.’”
“Therefore, the foregoing, if heard by a reasonable person (such as a judge or a juror), could lead that person to conclude that Officer Kyle Pettit was dishonest in the performance of his/her official duties,” Svoboda said.
Smooth thus far
The implications of Pettit’s status on the Brady list is weighed by the judge’s discretion and can only be used by juries if the letter is admitted as evidence, which would be evidence of Pettit’s credibility. Thus far, Pettit’s cases have been unaffected.
Sheriff Garcia did not respond to a reporter’s inquiry seeking details about Pettit’s promotion.
This is actually hilarious. A perfect example of the blind leading the blind. The Cowboy has ZERO CLUE what the heck he's doing. Then the Cowboy rewards a Brady Cop (Confirmed Liar) with a higher position of authority when he shouldn't even be allowed to be a Cop in the 1st place. People are jumping ship like Rats on a sinking Ship and a Corrections Officer apparently let a Woman die in the Jail by not doing Welfare Checks every hour. Yet literally NOBODY cares. What a pathetic set of events. Cowboy Garcia, you and your Administration are a complete joke. I'd advise people go check out PCSO's Facebook page and look at the 1st page of the Brady letter on Pettit, then see all the Boot Lickers congratulations comments for a confirmed LIAR that will LIE to save his azz and/or put you in Jail. Can't wait for the AG to delve into this BS.
This Garcia guy is a Train Wreck, and shame on you Mike Ray for joining this pathetic outfit. Pettit is a known liar and yet Cowboy wannabe Garcia promotes him. He shouldn't even be allowed in Law Enforcement. Mike Parker is another Train Wreck, ask anybody in the know. PCSO and the entire County is screwed.
