Garcia and Pettit

Sheriff Daniel Garcia, left, congratulates Deputy Kyle Pettit on his promotion to the rank of sergeant.

 Pacific County Sheriff’s Office

SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office shake-up continues with the looming departures of two senior deputies and the promotion of a deputy to sergeant. Sheriff Daniel Garcia announced one of the new developments on Facebook on Feb. 17.

“We had the honor to promote deputy Kyle Pettit to sergeant this afternoon,” Garcia stated in the post. “We are extremely proud of his commitment and dedication to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.”

Look!Squirrel!
Look!Squirrel!

This is actually hilarious. A perfect example of the blind leading the blind. The Cowboy has ZERO CLUE what the heck he's doing. Then the Cowboy rewards a Brady Cop (Confirmed Liar) with a higher position of authority when he shouldn't even be allowed to be a Cop in the 1st place. People are jumping ship like Rats on a sinking Ship and a Corrections Officer apparently let a Woman die in the Jail by not doing Welfare Checks every hour. Yet literally NOBODY cares. What a pathetic set of events. Cowboy Garcia, you and your Administration are a complete joke. I'd advise people go check out PCSO's Facebook page and look at the 1st page of the Brady letter on Pettit, then see all the Boot Lickers congratulations comments for a confirmed LIAR that will LIE to save his azz and/or put you in Jail. Can't wait for the AG to delve into this BS.

Look!Squirrel!
Look!Squirrel!

This Garcia guy is a Train Wreck, and shame on you Mike Ray for joining this pathetic outfit. Pettit is a known liar and yet Cowboy wannabe Garcia promotes him. He shouldn't even be allowed in Law Enforcement. Mike Parker is another Train Wreck, ask anybody in the know. PCSO and the entire County is screwed.

