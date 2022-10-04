SOUTH BEND — The 2016 conviction of rapist and kidnapper Robert A. Howell, 54, of South Bend, is at the forefront of a civil case filed by the Washington State Attorney General's Office, which wants the man involuntary held at the McNeil Island Special Commitment Center for high-risk sex offenders near Tacoma.
Howell has spent the past six years in prison for the July 2015 rape of a 34-year-old woman in South Bend. The woman had been staying with Howell and went to the hospital earlier, where she was provided a sedative. She took the medication and stated she awoke in the night to Howell raping her.
In July 2007, then-Sheriff John Didion expressed strong reservations about Howell's release back to Pacific County as a serious Level III sex criminal. The sheriff's office conducted community meetings to apprise residents of Howell's potential to re-offend.
At the time, an Oysterville couple said in a letter to the Chinook Observer editor, "It is time we begin to demand the state of Washington provide funding to protect the community from serious felons who present such a dire threat, particularly to our children." The state proceeding this month is a direct response to such concerns throughout Washington.
Latest conviction
Fast forward about a decade and court documents recount the 2016 incident in which the victim repeatedly told Howell "no" and screamed for the attack to stop. The victim reported the incident to the Crisis Support Network in Raymond, who reported the incident to law enforcement and began helping the victimized woman.
A rape kit was used, DNA was collected from the victim, and her underwear was traced back to Howell, who had his DNA submitted to the state database as a result of a previous felony conviction.
Howell pleaded out to second-degree kidnapping and third-degree rape in an Alford Plea/In Re Barr Plea agreement, which meant that he accepted the charges because a jury would be likely to find him guilty, all while still maintaining innocence.
Court records show that per the agreement, the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office recommended Howell be sentenced to 72 months on count one and 24 months on count two, with both running concurrently. Howell was facing upwards of 82 months for count one and 60 months on count two per the standard range.
Judge Michael Sullivan accepted the recommendations and handed Howell the 72-month sentence.
Potential treatment for life
The civil filing by the A.G.'s Office seeks to have Howell involuntarily held at the McNeil Island Special Commitment Center to undergo extensive rehabilitation treatment because he is deemed a "sexually violent predator." The process can potentially keep the man held at the facility indefinitely.
The case will be heard during a trial that is set to begin on Oct. 10 and last 12 total days, and the jury pool is one of the largest in years, with over 700 people summoned.
If the A.G.'s Office is unsuccessful in the civil commitment, Howell would be released back into society and was previously slated for release on Jan. 1, 2022.
Howell underwent a psychological evaluation in late 2021 by Dr. Craig N. Teofilo, in which Howell was found to suffer from several mental health disorders, including antisocial personality disorder and alcoholism.
More concerning, Teofilo determined that Howell had a significant risk of re-offending because of his past convictions; he had no strategy in place to not re-offend, had rejected treatment, and admitted to sexual urges that make him a predator.
"Neither the fear of incarceration nor community supervision has been effective in preventing Mr. Howell from committing sexual crimes," Teofilo said.
The trial will be heard by a visiting conflict judge from Grays Harbor County because Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter worked in the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office during Howell's 2016 conviction.
Washington state law dictates that the trial be held in the original charging and convicting jurisdiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.