SOUTH BEND — The 2016 conviction of rapist and kidnapper Robert A. Howell, 54, of South Bend, is at the forefront of a civil case filed by the Washington State Attorney General's Office, which wants the man involuntary held at the McNeil Island Special Commitment Center for high-risk sex offenders near Tacoma.

Howell has spent the past six years in prison for the July 2015 rape of a 34-year-old woman in South Bend. The woman had been staying with Howell and went to the hospital earlier, where she was provided a sedative. She took the medication and stated she awoke in the night to Howell raping her.

