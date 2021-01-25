RAYMOND — The Raymond community, especially one particular business, is unhappy that after damaging property in three separate incidents in 2020, Jordan L. Patterson, 24, of Raymond is again a free man after his attorney David Hatch was able to work out a deal with the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office.
On May 24, 2020, Patterson was first arrested after using a rock to break out the windows at Borden's Auto Parts at U.S. Highway 101 and Commercial Street in Raymond. He was released a week later. On the same day, he took another rock and broke out windows at the Raymond Pharmacy across the street from his first attack.
Fast forward five months and Patterson once again on Oct. 24 took a rock and broke out the windows at the Raymond Pharmacy and Raymond Laundromat. Pharmacy staff estimated the two attacks caused around $10,000 in damage, but possibly as much as $15,000 to $20,000 with all expenses included.
"The last time he hit, we had just put all new winter gear up [including] hats, gloves, and shawls, and [they] were all destroyed," the pharmacy's front end manager said. "I had just brought them in, and we had just merchandised them, and a rock came through and 'bam' done, they were [all] destroyed." (Pharmacy staff asked to not be quoted by name due to safety concerns.)
First chance didn't work out
After the first two incidents in May 2020, the prosecution and defense agreed to a mental health diversion waiver. The agreement resulted in the charges being dropped and Patterson being required to participate in a mental health plan, including being actively monitored. The diversion also came with a stipulation that if it was violated, the charges could be reinstated.
"It's a program we rarely offer," Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam said. "But if we believe mental health issues are the root of somebody's criminal behavior, then what we do is we consult with the Trueblood Team." Named for a federal court decision, the Trueblood process requires active cooperation among offices to avoid lengthy jail stays for mentally ill defendants while they await state services.
Haslam continued, "that is what we had done with Mr. Patterson when he first came into our jail for these acts. It worked for a while, but then he reoffended, and then we refiled all the charges as if he had never been in the diversion. It was worth trying for him, but unfortunately, it didn't stop him from reoffending, and I certainly feel for these businesses."
Third time is hopefully the charm
Appearing before the court on Jan. 22, Hatch entered a change of plea on behalf of Patterson, who remotely attended the hearing from jail. Patterson pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree malicious mischief, one count of second-degree malicious mischief, and one count of third-degree malicious mischief.
The agreement offers Patterson a first-time offender sentence with four months of jail time with credit for time served, making him a free man. It also places him under 12 months of community custody supervised by the Washington State Department of Corrections. It includes several stipulations, including a requirement he takes his prescribed medication and undergo a mental health evaluation.
The standard range for each of the charges was for a sentence of four to 12 months behind bars.
Prosecutor: supervision is key
During the hearing, Pacific County Superior Court Judge Don Richter said he would accept the agreement because Patterson "would be supervised." He also noted that if Patterson violates the agreement, he will be sent to prison.
"The first-time offender waiver allows the judge to impose a sentence lower than the standard range for the crime, but it carries with it a requirement of 12 months community custody," Haslam said. "These crimes otherwise would not be eligible for community custody or what people normally call probation supervised by the Department of Corrections."
Haslam continued, "but because of the first-time offender waiver that makes it actually required to be on 12 months of community custody. So that's why I think that was really important and I am really pleased the judge did impose that. [This] is our best chance moving forward to hopefully have Mr. Patterson get the help he needs and avoid committing these types of crimes again and interacting in our system again."
A call was placed to Hatch for comment regarding the case but as of press time the call was not returned.
'What's gonna stop the next time'
Raymond Pharmacy staff completely disagreed with the sentence and said nothing is stopping Patterson from causing more damage. Their concerns arise from the fact he was monitored during the previous sentence, and it didn't prevent his third attack. They spoke during the hearing and in a separate interview with the Chinook Observer.
"He was supposedly on his mental health regiment when he did the second [incident]," the Raymond Pharmacy pharmacist said. "So what's gonna stop [him the next time]. His only threat is that if he does anything, he goes to prison versus jail, and that's his only threat. That's not gonna [stop him] if [it] comes with the anger issue he had the first time."
The pharmacy manager also had issues with the sentence because Richter made it clear he showed some mercy because Patterson suffers from a mental health issue.
"They aren't charging him with all that a normal person would be charged with," she said. "He is just getting away with whatever, and I don't care what his disability is; he needs to be held accountable. … It's very disheartening."
Release already causing anxiety
Pharmacy staff believe that it is only a matter of time before Patterson has another 'anger' episode and breaks windows at the pharmacy again. Next time, they say the damage will be devastating because of the new flooring they have installed to help with sanitation to prevent the spread of covid-19.
"Here we are with high anxiety that he is going to ruin it," the manager said. "This is not cheap at all, and [the company] came from Seaside to do it. The [old] carpet will handle glass shards better, but the carpet was from the 1970s. Just the thought of him destroying it all [causes anxiety]."
"Every time I drive by, I'm staring at the windows [hoping] they are all in place," the pharmacist added.
During the first two incidents, while pharmacy staff cleaned up the messes, they found glass shards up to 8 inches embedded into furniture placed near the windows. They also found shards stuck into the carpet and merchandise. They said they are thankful the incidents happened before the pharmacy was open for the day but worry what would happen if they were, should Patterson strike again.
