OCEAN PARK — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a Tuesday evening, May 25, collision on State Route 103 at 245th in Ocean Park that resulted in four patients being transferred to Ocean Beach Hospital.
As of 8:50 p.m., troopers remain on the scene investigating.
According to WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon, a Toyota Prius was heading northbound on SR 103 with two occupants when a Jeep Cherokee with two occupants turned in front of it. The Prius struck the Cherokee on the passenger side, and both vehicles sustained significant damage.
"It is a pretty serious injury collision, and we are probably going to have a suspect in custody for vehicular assault, at least one count and possibly two," Moon said. "Both of the occupants in the Jeep were injured, and the female driver we believe to be impaired with alcohol or possibly other substances, and she is the one we are looking at for vehicular assault."
Under Washington state law, vehicular assault charges are filed when an impaired driver causes injury to another person, including occupants in the same vehicle.
"We are waiting on the status of the people in the Prius," Moon said. "I think they're both injured, but I don't know if they amount to vehicular assault charges, but all four occupants were transported from the scene to the hospital."
Troopers spoke to several witnesses who saw the collision and reportedly stated that the Prius had the right away and that the Cherokee turned directly in front of it.
The names of the occupants have not yet been released, but WSP expects to release their names and ages later this evening.
