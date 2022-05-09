PACIFIC COUNTY — The candidate filing period for the Aug. 2 primary election in Washington state is scheduled for next week, with seven county positions open to file for.
The annual May filing period for 2022 opens at 9 a.m. on May 16 and closes at 4 p.m. on May 20. A number of local positions are open to file for this year, including:
County Commissioner, District No. 3 (Filing fee: $689.04)
County Assessor ($798.70)
County Auditor ($798.70)
County Clerk ($798.70)
County Sheriff ($998.37)
County Treasurer ($798.70)
County Prosecuting Attorney ($1,597.40)
PUD District No. 2 Commissioner, Position No. 3 ($308.04)
South District Court Judge ($1,140.72)
North District Court Judge ($950.60)
Dozens of precinct committee officer positions for both major parties ($0)
In addition to local races, a number of federal, statewide and legislative races are also open for filing next week, including: a U.S. Senate race where incumbent Patty Murray is expected to file for re-election; a U.S. House race where incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler is expected to face several intra-party challengers; a Secretary of State race following Kim Wyman’s departure for an election-security position in the federal government last year; and three State Supreme Court races.
