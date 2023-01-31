LONG BEACH PENINSULA — On a cool, clear night on Klipsan Beach, Dan Ayres dug his final razor clam as the WDFW coastal shellfish manager, a career that spanned more than 40 years.
"I started in March 1980, so this is almost exactly year 43," said Ayres, 67, while working alongside WDFW razor clam biologist Bryce Blumenthal last week.
"I'll retire on Feb. 1."
Clams more than a paycheck
Ayres started his WDFW career during the Jimmy Carter administration just weeks before the eruption of Mount St. Helens.
"Then I transitioned to work with bottom fish. I did that until 1988, then I moved back to razor clams as a razor clam management biologist. I've been in the shellfish group ever since. In 1999 I became the coastal shellfish manager, which brought crab, pink shrimp and all of our Willapa Bay activities," Ayres said.
As Ayres' roles grew, so did his family, when he welcomed two daughters with his wife, Gail, whom he married in 1997 after meeting while doing a story on razor clams in 1995. At the time, Gail was working as a reporter for The Daily World newspaper in Aberdeen. Ayres eventually proposed to his wife during a walk on the beach near Tokeland, where he presented the ring in a razor clam shell.
"She fell to her knees. I was half expecting her to say no," Ayres said.
"Razor clams have brought me a lot of things beside just a paycheck."
Changing times
Working in the razor and shellfish management field over the past four decades, Ayres has witnessed dramatic changes, particularly after the discovery of a naturally occurring toxin in the early 1990s.
"What we're doing tonight is one of the biggest differences. When I first started [in 1980] marine toxins were not an issue. We would test once at the beginning of the season, when the Department of Health (DOH) would look for paralytic shellfish poisoning. It was the only one they knew to look for, and if they never found it, then we never closed and went on our merry way," Ayres said.
"That changed in 1992 when the DOH learned about issues initially starting in eastern Canada, then in Southern California with domoic acid, when they tested razor clams and found it. Our life changed immensely."
'He changed everything but the dog'
Managing the razor clam resource brought along some unique challenges, including watching for diggers who would sometimes attempt to take advantage by collecting too many or going out of season.
"I don't think anything has changed there," Ayres said when asked if people are more or less lawful regarding recreational clam digging rules today compared to earlier times.
"There's always been an element of society that's trying to pull something. No matter what we do, we're going to have issues with that."
One difference that's made busting unlawful diggers easier is the improvement in technology.
"Some of the tools our enforcement guys have now are better and that helps them nail people quicker or easier. There's a lot better night-vision goggles that weren't available in the early days and the communication tools are improved, too," Ayres said.
The implementation of headlamps instead of carrying lanterns also made night navigation easier.
"They've always been pretty good at the cat-and-mouse game of catching razor clam diggers and they're still pretty good at it," Ayres said.
"The people they're looking for are the ones making multiple trips. And sometimes it's pretty egregious. In the spring, when you have a good tide, you can start really early and dig way late in the tide. There will be people that dig, go home, have a cup of coffee, change clothes and go back and dig again and again."
One story that still resonates with Ayres is the guy who got busted because of his four-legged companion.
"One of my favorite stories is about a guy that did that, he took five trips. Finally, on the last trip, after he got his limit, the officers followed him home and announced their presence," Ayres said.
"He asked how they caught him, because he religiously changed clothes and cars. But he made two mistakes. He kept going back to the same spot and he had the same dog with him every time. It was the Irish setter that came bounding out of the each time vehicle that made the officers say 'Ah, there he is again.' He changed everything but the dog."
Misconception about clams
One controversy Ayres has encountered a "bazillion times" involves a razor clam's ability to move on the beach.
"It's certainly a controversy down here. Nobody else worries about that, but Long Beach for some reason," Ayres joked. (WDFW refers to the entire peninsula as Long Beach, much to Ocean Park's frustration.)
"To think razor clams get out of the sand and move up and down the beach — that is simply not true. We know that from tagging studies. We've never tagged a clam and found it in a different place, or down the beach. If you think about it, a razor clam is designed to be in the sand. It doesn't have the ability to swim. If it comes out of the sand, it's totally susceptible to a predator — and Dungeness crab love razor clams. Any clam out of the sand wouldn't last long. If you've ever dug clams on the beach, you know that they try to dig back in right away."
The misconception about clam movement could likely be attributed to the speed they grow.
"They dig in and they just don't move, but they do grow fast, so sometimes people wonder 'Where did all these clams come from?' They were just clams that were there that grew up fast. I've answered that question a bazillion times," Ayres said.
Favorite part
Introducing and inspiring new generations to dig clams recreationally was one of the greatest rewards, Ayres said. Among the highlights is simply driving the beach and talking to clammers after a successful dig.
"Just driving down the beach and talking to people when they're done, hearing how they did and interacting," he said.
"I think a lot of fishery managers make a mistake by not doing that personally. It's a way to hear first hand what people's concerns are or how happy they are. I just always enjoyed interacting with diggers in that way."
Advice for next manager
Ayres, who will work his final full day on Tuesday, Jan. 31, offered advice for the next manager that will fulfill his duties.
"You can't please everyone but you have to pay attention to the public and what they're saying. They're our bosses," Ayres said.
"Realize that we're not just managing critters, but we're managing a recreational experience," said Ayres, who created a popular 'How to' YouTube video on razor clamming for WDFW that's garnered more than 70,000 views.
"You want it to be where people with very little experience and equipment can head out to the beach and expect to come home with a limit of nice, fresh razor clams."
Ayres doesn't know who his replacement will be. WDFW has not yet posted the job opening.
Family, future plans
In retirement, Ayres is anticipating spending more time with family and working in the garden of his Montesano home.
"I've always been a big vegetable gardener," Ayres said, adding that this summer they will grow green beans, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes and the increasingly popular beets. The produce is sold daily at a roadside stand and at a local Saturday farmers market.
"It's fun to go there with a truck full of stuff and come home with all the empty boxes. You make a little money but it's really people appreciating your hard work. I love helping people discover how easy and fun this, just like clam digging."
