LONG BEACH — The dogs of the South Pacific County Humane Society all agreed on what the shelter needed to update.
“Roof!”
Which is why on Thursday, May 7, about a dozen Dr. Roof Inc. employees spent the afternoon tearing off shingles and prepping the roof for new ones. The work was being done at almost no cost to the shelter, thanks to donations from Dr. Roof owners Glenn and Hillary Trusty, as well as Oman and Son, Owens Corning, Builders First Source, the Corder Foundation and Peninsula Sanitation.
The shelter became aware of the problems with its roof a few months ago, and was concerned about the cost of repairs, said Sandy Clancy, president of the shelter’s board of directors.
“Glenn Trusty at Dr. Roof is our savior,” Clancy said. “He worked with the shingles manufacturer so that shingles were donated. He worked with other businesses so that all supplies needed were donated.”
It was a nice thing to be part of, Trusty said. He donated the cost of the labor, which he estimated was about $25,000 to $28,000.
“Who is more deserving than our no-kill shelter,” he said.
Shelter dog walkers started earlier to get all the dogs walked before the workers came, said Sara Tokarz, shelter manager. Though none of them seemed bothered by the work, she said.
“The dogs are louder than they are,” Tokarz said. “The cats are a little nervous.”
