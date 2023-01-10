SOUTH BEND — Newly elected Sheriff Daniel Garcia and top county administrative officials found little initial agreement over pay scales for the agency’s new administrative staff during a workshop meeting on Jan. 9.
The two sides began meeting Jan. 4 to hash out differences between how leading sheriff’s office employees were paid under former Sheriff Robin Souvenir and a new compensation structure proposed by Garcia.
According to county Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger, the county and Garcia are currently at a stalemate regarding how his administrative staff will be graded in the management pay scale, as he wants each to be top-graded from the start.
“It was a lot of back and forth, and I put out the case that I do not feel that it is appropriate to put people in at the top step; I was pretty abundantly clear about that,” Plakinger said. “The sheriff was not too happy about that sentiment.”
County officials and Garcia will meet again next week for another round of bargaining and only have until Jan. 24 to hash things out, or else the administrative staff won’t be able to be paid for January.
Garcia was provided an opportunity to comment for this story but no response was received before the Observer’s Tuesday afternoon press time. We’ll include more from him about his reasoning on the pay issue in upcoming coverage.
Garcia’s plan
Garcia wants Undersheriff Mike Ray to be a Step 18, Grade 9 employee with a monthly salary of $8,332, Chief Criminal Deputy Randy Wiegardt to be a Grade 17, Step 9 employee with a monthly salary of $7,777, Inspector Mike Parker to be a Grade 17, Step 9 employee with a monthly salary of $7,777, and Chief Civil Deputy Holli Billeci to be a Grade 16, Step 9 employee with a monthly salary of $7,259.
Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman was also present for the workshop on Jan. 9 and played mediator between the two sides and had to step in during a heated moment between Plakinger and Garcia. The men got into a dispute over Garcia’s interpretation of what Plakinger was saying.
“We can’t go down this path,” Plakinger said after the latest meeting. “There is probably a compromise to be had here where everyone is going to be equally unhappy, and that’s just what we have to find a way to get to.”
The salary discussion doesn’t affect the sheriff’s own compensation, which was about $90,000 in 2022, rising to about $95,500, or $7,958 a month, by Jan. 1, 2025.
Start high or reward seniority?
Past practice in the sheriff’s office has been for appointed employees to be maxed out in the pay grade, as was the story for Pat Matlock, former chief criminal deputy, Ron Davis, former undersheriff, and Tammy Engel, former chief civil deputy.
Wiegardt and Billeci were sheriff’s office employees at the time of their appointments. In the case of Wiegardt, he is mandated to receive at least a 5% increase in his annual salary because his appointment is treated like a promotion. Billeci has been an active employee of the agency as a civil clerk and performed the duties of a chief criminal deputy before Engel was appointed.
Ray originally retired from the sheriff’s office back in 2019 after a 24-year career that began in 1995. He started as a road deputy at the same time as Matlock, who has now resorted back to the agency’s top sergeant after being demoted from the chief criminal deputy position.
“I believe Randy is gonna have to be at a Grade 17, Step 7, and that would give him [around] 7% because if he went to a Grade 17, Step 6, he would be under [that] 5%, and we can’t do that per past practice,” Plakinger said.
“My suggestion was Randy is the chief criminal [deputy], being placed where he has to be placed; I think that is what suggests where the other employees should fall and whether you slot Ray at that same wage [which] I had suggested today, which I put on the record today, is that Ray should start at the exact same pay on the schedule as Randy, a Grade 18, Step 5,” Plakinger added.
Under the county’s 2023 fiscal year management pay schedule, Grade 17, Step 7 and Grade 18, Step 5 are the same monthly salary of $7,259. The pay scales top out at Grade 9.
“I also suggested as a compromise, because we are slotting Ray in at a [Grade 8], Step 5 that we [slot] Parker and Hollie [Billeci] at a [Grade] 16, Step 5 as well,” Plakinger said. “Even though I would prefer that they start at the bottom, that was my compromise.”
“[I threw it] out there in good faith, yes she’s [Billeci] been at the county, and Parker has been in law enforcement however much time he has put in there, and that basically gives them [both] a two-year head start on the wage schedule. It is as if they had completed two years at the county, basically to respect the prior law enforcement experience that they had, and still gives them room to grow,” he added.
Growth in pay
Although none would be top graded under Plakinger and the county’s recommendation, each position is provided a grade increase every six months. Wiegardt could max out his pay scale step in one year, Ray in two years, and Parker and Billeci in two years.
Garcia’s idea in the meeting was to toss out the former pay scale for his administrative staff and provide them with a top-grade salary. The statement did not go over well with county officials or Plakinger, who advised the sheriff to do additional research.
“I proposed that the sheriff should do a bit of research and try to make his case with some data, some supporting information about the justification of the high steps, and then we can come back and talk about it again,” Plakinger said.
Process questions
The disagreement between county administration and Garcia has been revving up since he took office on Jan. 1 and began bringing in his administrative staff without pre-approval from the county commissioners. Ray and Parker were not employees of the sheriff’s office at the time of their appointment.
Garcia sidestepped the formal process and issued the men uniforms, badges, guns and patrol vehicles. He was cautioned by county officials that before any administrative staff could take their positions, the appointments had to be approved during a county commissioner meeting.
On Jan. 6, the situation led to Plakinger telling Parker he needed to leave the sheriff’s office and go home because he was not an employee yet. At the time of his appointment, he was an officer with the Long Beach Police Department attached to the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force.
In order to begin his formal appointment, he has to undergo the same process as if he was being hired as an entry-level deputy, including a psychological examination, polygraph test and background check. The process is standard for anyone, including administrative staff who are appointed and not already county employees.
Parker will be third-in-charge of the sheriff’s office, and while his official title with the county will be “inspector,” he will use the job title “commander” as how he is expected to be addressed and accepted by other staff, including the deputies.
