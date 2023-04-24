Garcia in OP

Rookie Sheriff Daniel Garcia held question-and-answer sessions in Ocean Park and Long Beach last week.

 Pacific County Sheriff's Office

OCEAN PARK — A room packed full of north peninsula residents gathered at the Ocean Park fire hall last Wednesday night to learn about current public safety efforts from Pacific County Fire District No. 1 Chief Jacob Brundage and Sheriff Daniel Garcia.

The two-hour April 19 meeting was put on by the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, and gave Brundage and Garcia the opportunity to provide updates on their respective departments and field questions from community members. Several dozen people were in attendance, along with officials and employees from the fire district and sheriff’s office as well as Pacific County Commissioner David Tobin.

