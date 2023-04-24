OCEAN PARK — A room packed full of north peninsula residents gathered at the Ocean Park fire hall last Wednesday night to learn about current public safety efforts from Pacific County Fire District No. 1 Chief Jacob Brundage and Sheriff Daniel Garcia.
The two-hour April 19 meeting was put on by the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, and gave Brundage and Garcia the opportunity to provide updates on their respective departments and field questions from community members. Several dozen people were in attendance, along with officials and employees from the fire district and sheriff’s office as well as Pacific County Commissioner David Tobin.
Coverage of Brundage’s remarks at the meeting will be included in next week’s issue of the Observer.
Garcia, who is nearly four months into his term, said he and his command staff have been systematically addressing issues in the sheriff’s office since he took over. Like he did during last fall’s campaign he stressed that although he is new to law enforcement, he is not new to holding a leadership position. He also noted that he went through the fire district’s EMT program many years ago.
“We took the first month as a fact-finding expedition. If you didn’t know, the entire command staff — save for one individual — is new,” Garcia said, noting every command position has been replaced except for the 911 director, who is department is in the process of being transferred to direct control by the Pacific County Board of Commissioners. Garcia asserted that his office is directly responsible to the people of Pacific County, and not the county commissioners.
“Everything that is in the county is the sheriff’s [responsibility]. It is our office’s responsibility to all of you,” he said. "You guys are all our constituents and I am directly responsible to you. I work for you, I don’t work for the commissioners — no matter where it’s printed, I don’t. I work for you.”
North peninsula policing
Unsurprisingly, several attendees questioned Garcia over response times to 911 calls and the sheriff’s office presence in the wholly unincorporated north peninsula area.
Garcia lamented that there are currently just six road deputies to provide coverage of what is Washington’s most rural county by population density, even though his office has the funds to cover up to 14 FTEs. There are times when only one deputy is on-call for the entire county, he conceded.
The steep shortfall, Garcia said, is partly due to the fact that three brand-new hires are currently attending Washington’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy and are not expected to begin serving as road deputies until late in the year. Another deputy is further along in the academy and should be joining the sheriff’s office soon, he noted.
Additionally, one of the office’s would-be road deputies is serving on the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force, and another is currently on administrative leave while they are being investigated by an outside agency. In the Pacific County Jail, a corrections officer is also under investigation and on administrative leave.
Even if all 14 positions were filled, Garcia noted the sheriff’s office would still badly trail the four municipalities in the county — Long Beach, Ilwaco, Raymond and South Bend — and the Shoalwater Bay Tribe when it comes to coverage. Combined, he said the four cities and the tribe have 22 officers for the roughly 6,000 people that live within their borders, while the sheriff’s office provides coverage for the county’s unincorporated population that is roughly three times greater than that.
One attendee asked when the sheriff’s office was going to have a dedicated officer for just the peninsula. Garcia said there are deputies on the peninsula everyday, and noted that undersheriff Mike Ray lives in Ocean Park and chief civil deputy Holli Billeci lives in Surfside.
“I think what you’re asking is when can I all the time have just one deputy on the peninsula right here, right now,” Garcia said. “I am in talks with the Surfside [Homeowners Association] to revisit them having a deputy. A part of that contract would be that that deputy would also be available to respond down here. This would be in the good graces of the HOA because they already pay taxes, but because they want to serve their homeowners community they’re willing to pay for that salary … I see that as a win for them, the north peninsula and the sheriff’s office altogether.”
Pressed further about the tax dollars that north peninsula residents pay to the county and whether it is commensurate with the amount of coverage that they receive, Garcia said the area receives more coverage “because the majority of the calls come from here, which means that we’re here all of the time.”
“You’re not being ignored, but [it’s challenging] with six deputies — and that’s not six deputies all the time, that’s six deputies over 24 hours, seven days a week,” he added.
Jail update
A focus of Garcia’s since he took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year has been trying to address problems and improve conditions at the Pacific County Jail, located in South Bend.
The jail currently has 11 corrections officers — including the one on administrative leave — and two are now on-duty during any given shift. Garcia said there used to be just one corrections officer during night shifts, but called it an “extremely dangerous” situation and has since bumped it up to two, although he acknowledged it has put more stress on the officers.
“What that did was it stressed the rotation of work, and so the commander often goes up there to be that second [set of] eyes, especially in the night when there’s a medical incident and the corrections deputy has to do a transport to the hospital,” Garcia said. “That’s another issue that provides difficulty, because we do not have an on-staff medical person.”
He called it “unrealistic” for the jail to have a full-time medical professional who is always on-call, “because that’s not even really available in the community.” For now, he said his office is working with the county health and human services department to try and increase the number of days — currently at twice a week — that a medical provider is able to visit the jail to address inmates’ health needs.
The jail facility itself is in rough shape, he said, bringing up a water leak earlier this year that caused the temporary closure of six cells and posed logistical issues for two months. The sheriff’s office was able to work with the county prosecutor’s office to speed up the pre-trial process to try and relieve stress on the jail. The replacement of the jail’s aging camera system is also expected to affect cell usage later this year.
Garcia said the sheriff’s office submitted a grant to the legislature this session for capital budget funds, “to address the physical conditions of the jail.” The legislature passed its 2023-25 budget late last week, which includes $464,000 for modernization work at the jail.
Further coverage of the impact that the new state budgets will have on dozens of local projects will be included in next week’s Observer issue.
Naselle Youth Camp
Garcia was asked about the current status of the Naselle Youth Camp, and said it remains unused since its closure last year. A security firm is monitoring the state-owned property, he added.
Ideally, he said he would like the property to be used as a jail, mentioning that the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office took over a similar facility for just half the cost that it otherwise would have required. Garcia was given a tour of that facility and said it was “extremely awesome,” and presented his idea to the 19th Legislative District delegation.
“So then I come like ‘Heck yeah, proof of concept, I got it right here. I’ve got the numbers, I’ve got the path forward. Hey, District 19 legislators, I want to do this,’” Garcia said. “And they go ‘Whoa, hold on little doggy. We’ve been working already with the Chinook Tribe because they want this.’”
Earlier in the session, state Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) introduced a bill that would have transferred ownership of the property to the Chinook Indian Nation. The bill gained little traction after the objection from out-of-area tribes, however, and did not make it out of committee.
In the 2023-25 state operating budget that passed the legislature on Sunday, Washington’s Office of Financial Management is charged with convening a task force “to identify, plan, and make recommendations on the conversion of the Naselle Youth Camp property and facilities to an alternate use.”
The task force will include representatives appointed by the Pacific County Board of Commissioners, the sheriff’s office, the tribe located nearest to the facility (believed to be the Shoalwater Bay Tribe), Naselle-Grays River Valley School District, Educational Service District 112, the chamber of commerce representing the Naselle area, a citizen residing near the youth camp as chosen by the county commissioners, state Department of Natural Resources, state Department of Social and Health Services, state Department of Ecology, state Office of Financial Management, state Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview), and either Walsh or state Rep. Joel McEntire (R-Cathlamet).
The group must meet at least once every other month, with the first meeting taking place by July 31. The task force must report its findings and a prioritized list of recommendations to the governor and the legislature’s fiscal committees by June 30 of next year.
‘Posse’ receives pushback
The biggest point of friction between Garcia and those in attendance was when he floated creating a “posse,” modeled off the sheriff’s posse that was established in Klickitat County by Sheriff Bob Songer.
That posse is described as being comprised of “citizen volunteers working in a partnership with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office to reduce crime throughout Klickitat County by establishing and maintaining a safe living environment for the citizens, which includes the right of all persons within Klickitat County to be free from criminal attack, to be secure in their possessions and to live, travel, and exist in peace.”
Songer is a national law enforcement figure because of his affiliation with the far-right, anti-government Constitutional Sheriff movement, whose supporters believe that a sheriff’s power supersedes that of state and federal authority. Essentially, they argue it is up to the sheriff to choose which laws to enforce — or not enforce — based on whether they believe it is constitutional.
In Klickitat County, the sheriff’s posse has grown to about 150 members, which Songer has deputized to hunt cougars — 19 were killed between 2019 and 2020 — and says is needed to protect livestock in the county. While accepting an award from the Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Officers Association in 2019, Songer said he would deputize even more if he saw any perceived federal overreach in the county.
“If they think the Bundy deal down in Nevada was a big thing, that would be nothing compared to what would be happening here,” Songer told the Arizona-based group while accepting his award.
Garcia said he would like to create a posse “once I’m done figuring out all the legal end of it.”
“Those of you in the community with special skill sets and equipment and tools and things to bring to bear to help the community, I would like to enlist your help,” Garcia said. “In the event of the incidents, I would activate you and now you are a part of the team [helping] someone who may be a victim. You are part of helping the solution, because as I’ve just outlined we are extremely, extremely stretched thin and unfortunately — and it’s sad to say — I don’t have the capacity to help everybody in the entire county if we have another incident like the flooding [in January 2021], and the time before that and the time before that.”
After being pressed for additional clarity on his plan, Garcia said he would only activate the posse to provide their services in emergency situations. “On the backside, maybe I could scrounge up some money in emergency funds to replace their chainsaw blades or pay for their fuel, so all that it costs is their time.”
“They could maybe be on a civil watch patrol or something like that, where you’re just someone to report [about incidents],” Garcia said, but added there are already neighborhood watch groups in places like Surfside and Seaview. “There’s just so many people in the community that are extremely helpful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.