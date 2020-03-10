SURFSIDE — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and the Surfside Homeowners Association are negotiating details to allow the sheriff’s office to hire an additional officer to patrol the Surfside area.
The negotiations come after reserve Deputy Travis Ostgaard — who had been patrolling Surfside — was hired for a non-law enforcement position with the county, and Sheriff Robin Souvenir received a complaint that the prior arrangement between PCSO and SHOA had been a gift of public funds. For about the previous 30 years, SHOA has often worked directly with a reserve deputy to staff the Surfside area.
Ben Haslam, the county’s chief deputy prosecutor, said at a Feb. 25 workshop in South Bend that he reviewed the complaint and determined that there was no gift of public funds.
As defined in article 8, section 7 of the Washington State Constitution, a gift of public funds occurs when a local government entity bestows a gift or lends money, property or credit to a private party. Haslam said that there was no gift of public funds because the county received “substantial benefits” from the previous arrangement.
However, the county was informed by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission that a reserve deputy could not work full-time for the sheriff’s office. The CJTC said that SHOA could contract with PCSO for a deputy to patrol the area on a full-time basis. As in the past, this deputy will also be available to help outside Surfside.
Under this arrangement, an additional deputy would be hired and the money PCSO receives from its contract with SHOA would be treated as a grant in the sheriff’s budget. The deputy’s job would be contingent upon that grant money being in the budget each year.
Commissioners Frank Wolfe and Lisa Olsen voiced their support for the proposed arrangement at the workshop. Souvenir said that the only cost for the county he could foresee is covering the hiring expenses for a new deputy, such as paying for a polygraph test and background checks.
“If it isn’t going to cost us anything directly, and if they want to do it, that’s great,” Wolfe said to Souvenir. “It’s one more man for you to have on call.”
Negotiations
At the workshop, Souvenir laid out what terms he would like included in the negotiations with SHOA. One of his key terms includes the homeowners association footing the bill for the purchase of a patrol vehicle and equipment for the newly hired deputy.
“My proposal is that at the very, very beginning, we say that they have to pay for it,” said Souvenir. “They have to pay for the salary, they have to pay for the car, they have to pay for the gas, they have to pay for the computer, they have to pay for anything that’s associated with that position.”
Souvenir hasn’t come up with an exact number for what he would propose to SHOA, saying that he wanted to get the commissioners’ approval before putting in the leg work. The homeowners association, he said, has been “extremely receptive” to what he’s proposed be included in a contract. Tom Reber, the homeowners association’s general manager, was out of the area and unavailable for comment for this story.
An online petition has been circulating on SHOA’s website and Facebook page, asking for its members to ask Souvenir that the contract for deputy services with Surfside be continued.
With the deputy’s job being contingent upon the contract, Souvenir said PCSO would ask SHOA to agree to at least a five-year contract to provide stability for the position, which he said the homeowners association signaled support for.
“I’ve received several emails from people talking about the importance of having [a deputy in Surfside],” said Souvenir. “I don’t see a lack of support.”
A discussion of whether SHOA would have to pay for that deputy’s retirement funds also took place at the workshop, with the consensus being that they would unless the deputy isn’t hired to work full-time. In that scenario, the deputy would also be able to collect their retirement funds if they’re eligible to receive them. Souvenir clarified that the deputy would still have to be fully commissioned.
Setting a precedent
During the workshop, county officials discussed that they could be setting a precedent for other entities in the county that seek a similar arrangement with the sheriff’s office.
“There needs to be a clear understanding that if we do this for Surfside, and another homeowners association were to come up and say ‘We want to do the same thing,’ I think that it would be very, very important for us all to be onboard and say ‘Yes, if you do the same thing that Surfside is doing, then you would get the same [arrangement],’” Souvenir said.
Haslam said it’s his belief that there’s no other homeowners association in the county that has the funding to enter into this type of arrangement with PCSO. But if there is another entity that has the funds, the sheriff’s office would have to consider it.
Wolfe said that it might be wise for the county to draft a policy that spells out the requirements if there is another entity that has the ability to enter into a similar kind of arrangement. He mentioned a community such as Seaview could be one example of an entity that could be interested in making such a deal.
Haslam said that a homeowners association is a clear entity that the county can bargain and contract with, rather than just a group of homeowners. He said the county could draft a resolution that specifies the entity must be a homeowners association or a special taxing district.
“I think there is a line,” said Haslam. “You can’t have a situation where a very wealthy person could hire themselves a deputy. There is a line — and I don’t know exactly where that line is — and just be aware that it’s not something you can just blanket extend to anyone who wants to do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.