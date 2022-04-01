LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is refusing to comment about an incident on the beach last week when a 911 caller stated they found a possible human body at the tideline.
According to the agency's weekly media report, the call came in around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, and appeared to be a possible human body or mannequin that had arms, legs and hair.
Other agencies, including the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, have confirmed that a human body was located on the beach but were unable to provide specific information about the incident because they only assisted.
An inquiry to the sheriff’s office was denied and the Observer was told that the agency will not be releasing any information nor confirming an age or sex of the deceased person, nor where the person was found.
The call was originally dispatched to the Washington State Patrol but troopers were involved in assisting the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic violence incident at the same time.
Washington State Parks officers, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and WDFW responded instead.
Sheriff Robin Souvenir and Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock did not respond to numerous calls made to the agency this Friday.
An inquiry to the county’s acting coroner, Prosecutor Michael Rothman, had not yielded additional information as of Friday night.
