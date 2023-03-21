SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia said last week he intends to attend the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission Basic Law Enforcement Academy starting in August, with an expected graduation date sometime in December.
He is in the uncommon situation of having been elected to the county’s top law enforcement role without any prior police experience.
Garcia has sheriff-related duties and responsibilities specified by state law, including protecting and defending Pacific County residents. However, his lack of official credentials places him in a gray area, in some ways limiting how he can respond to police calls — something he has been champing at the bit to do.
He is not always avoiding the temptation to practice street-level policing.
“Sheriff Garcia did respond to back up a deputy on a report of a suicidal individual call on [March 17] at approximately [3:48 p.m.],” PCSO Commander and Public Information Officer Michael Parker stated.
“The responding deputy arrived at approximately [3:57 p.m.] The Sheriff saw that he was the next closest unit to the call and, recognizing that a suicidal call is a high-risk call, did activate his emergency lights and siren to respond to the scene,” Parker added.
Garcia did not directly respond to a request for comment.
It is nearly unheard of in present-day Washington state for someone to be elected sheriff without prior law enforcement training. No laws exist for the scenario other than RCW 36.28.025, which states that any sheriff elected into office for the first time after Sept. 1, 1979, must complete the basic law enforcement academy within 12 months of taking office.
Beyond that, nothing prohibits a sheriff or any other newly hired officer from responding to calls and assisting, but they are unable to perform some key duties of an officer, such as making arrests.
While the state risk pool — a sort of publicly funded liability insurance — covers CJTC-credentialed law officers, Pacific County currently assumes the liability whenever Garcia operates a patrol car with the lights and sirens activated, also known as responding ‘code.’
Garcia does already have previous training that might satisfy the state’s legal requirement for at least “verification of comparable emergency vehicle operations training (EVOC)” to respond ‘code’ to emergency calls.
“He has been through [an] emergency vehicle operators course as a volunteer firefighter,” Parker said regarding Garcia’s role at the Naselle Volunteer Fire Department.
Parker described EVOC standards for law enforcement and emergency medical services.
“The course was designed for the fire service yet had the same acronym as the law enforcement course,” he said.
“Our course in [the law enforcement academy] was also referred to as EVOC. Yes, there were obvious differences, but the main point of the course was to emphasize safety and that lights and siren are not a blanket pass to drive in a manner that violates state law,” he added.
Garcia still has to complete the formal EVOC training specific to law enforcement and will take the training during his stint this summer and fall at the academy.
Chiefs at the South Bend, Raymond and Long Beach police departments said significant liability concerns would keep them from placing someone with credentials in active duty.
“Officers must have graduated from a reserve academy to work for us, even in a temporary capacity, like for Rod Run,” LBPD Chief Flint Wright stated. “The liability is too great to have untrained people. Back when I started, back in the ‘80s, it was not uncommon, though.”
Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger declined to make a direct comment on whether Garcia should perform on-the-ground police functions before attending the academy.
“This is the first time I am hearing of this,” Plakinger said about Garcia responding to emergency calls.
