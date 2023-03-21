SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia said last week he intends to attend the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission Basic Law Enforcement Academy starting in August, with an expected graduation date sometime in December.

He is in the uncommon situation of having been elected to the county’s top law enforcement role without any prior police experience.

