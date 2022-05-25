RAYMOND — Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir's brother-in-law Michael J. Padgett, 28, of Raymond, has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance after an investigation by the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force.
According to court records, the task force conducted three separate controlled buys in Raymond and South Bend with Padgett during April using a confidential informant. Padgett is alleged to have provided heroin during each purchase.
On May 17, officers were conducting surveillance on Padgett's residence on Henkle Street in Raymond when they observed him leave and begin traveling westbound on State Route 6 in a black Chevy Corvette. They conducted a traffic stop and placed him under arrest.
Due to Souvenir overseeing the Pacific County Jail, Padgett was transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail. The case's prosecution was handed over to the Grays Harbor Prosecutor's Office.
During a preliminary appearance on May 18, Pacific County Superior Court Judge Don Richter set Padgett's bail at $25,000. Padgett posted bail the same day and was released from jail.
Padgett appeared for an arraignment hearing on May 20, and his attorney David Arcuri entered pleas of not guilty to three counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He will next appear for a trial-setting hearing on June 3.
