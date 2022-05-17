SOUTH BEND — Allegations that resulted in firing Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesse Eastham are outlined in a termination letter issued by Sheriff Robin Souvenir that was released May 10 to fulfill a public records request.
According to the letter, Eastham was found to have manipulated evidence, provided false information in reports, and was dishonest on multiple occasions. Eastham was issued a nearly 80-page Potential Impeachment Letter (also known as a Brady Letter) on Jan. 13, 2021, for similar findings during an internal investigation.
The most recent investigation into Eastham began in mid-October 2021 when some of his colleagues came forward and alleged ‘dishonest’ and ‘unethical’ conduct to department supervisors.
One incident occurred during an undated “Cherry Street Warrant” where Eastham, during a warrant search, allegedly moved an unknown amount of money next to a found narcotic so that “the drug dog, when it comes in, won’t be able to tell that the money had narcotics on it or not, so we will be able to confiscate it.”
According to the termination letter, colleagues of Eastham, along with supervisors, observed or learned of incidents where Eastham had stretched the truth, including in his official reports. One went as far as to say that they were hearing rumors that he “probably cut some corners” or “will likely bypass the policy in order to get something done quicker.”
“I think that history has shown now that with me supervising for a while, that when he does make a mistake, he’s got a reason or an excuse or some other issue that has caused that mistake to be made, and he doesn’t accept responsibility,” former Sgt. Jon Ashley stated in the letter.
“I think that he tries to, I would say, maneuver his way around taking responsibility for it, but still not being held accountable,” Ashley added.
Eastham is also alleged in the letter to have entered an office space at the sheriff’s office belonging to the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force without permission. He reportedly scoured through the office looking for a device called “Cellebrite” that can crack cell phones.
This alleged scouring was also caught on a surveillance camera installed in the office.
“The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office identifies trustworthiness as ‘one of the most important ethical values and includes qualities such as honesty, integrity, reliability, and loyalty.’ The esteem the community holds for the [sheriff’s office] is based squarely on each member’s honesty, integrity, reliability, and loyalty,” Souvenir said in the letter.
“The ethical value of responsibility is defined, in part, as incorporating ‘qualities such as accountability, self-restraint, and the pursuit of excellence.’ We must accept responsibility for our action, as well as in action while on duty or off duty when what we do brings disrepute on the image of the [sheriff’s office],” Souvenir added.
Eastham was fired on April 4, and the sheriff’s office has declined to make any further comment. Attempts to obtain comments from Eastham have been unsuccessful.
Cases involving Eastham for at least the last year are expected to be formally reviewed and, in some instances, challenged by defense attorneys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.