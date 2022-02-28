SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office will be down another deputy starting March 4 with the resignation of Sgt. Jon Ashley, whose resignation was accepted during a county commissioner’s meeting held on Feb. 22.
Ashley has had a storied career with the sheriff’s office, moving quickly up the ranks to sergeant and championing several technology advances at the agency, including the addition of drones.
He has been the agency’s sole drone operator for the past several years and conducted search and rescues, surveillance, event overwatch, suspect tracking, and fire investigations with the modernized tech.
Ashley’s resignation comes on the heels of other agency resignations in the past several months.
Other departures include former clerk/secretary Sheila Didion, who transferred to the auditor’s office, and seasoned PacCom telecommunicator Vanessa Samplawski, who departed the agency in the past couple of weeks.
Ashley was hired by the South Bend School District on Feb. 24 to be the district’s new technology guru.
Ashley considers himself a tech nerd, and his colleagues at the sheriff’s office often chuckled at his in-depth knowledge of anything tech-related.
The details of the move reportedly did not come down to finances or displeasure with the sheriff’s office, but instead a chance for Ashley to have a normalized schedule where he can spend more time with his wife Jonelle and his children.
“I’m excited. I’ll still get to make an impact on our community but will be more available for my family,” he said, also adding that he will still be active in firefighting locally as well. “I’m still a volunteer fireman, and my fire investigation cert is still active through them.”
As for the school district, they couldn’t be more excited to hire Ashley.
“We are thrilled to bring Jon Ashley on to our staff. We were happy to have had several qualified applicants, but Mr. Ashley’s diverse experience and training will provide the South Bend School District with a multitude of skill sets,” Superintendent Jon Tienhaara said.
“Jon is very personable, a dedicated worker, and has a vast skill set. He had everything we were looking for in this position, and I look forward to the many contributions I’m sure he will bring to our school district,” he added.
