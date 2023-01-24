SOUTH BEND — A disagreement about salaries continues between the Pacific County Commissioners and Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia. The two sides met Jan. 18 in the commissioner's meeting room to negotiate the pay scales, but a consensus wasn't reached.
Commissioners met Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, and agreed to less compensation than what Garcia proposed. This decision averted a possibility that top sheriff's staffers wouldn't have received their next pay check.
Garcia went into the meeting with new data on his top officials, including Mike Ray, undersheriff, Michael Parker, inspector, and Holli Billeci, chief civil deputy, primarily based on their work experience.
Arguments for higher pay
Ray spoke about his decades-long stint with the sheriff's office in which he reached the rank of sergeant before his retirement in 2019. Billeci cited her work experience, which was backed by numerous out-of-class payments for her having to perform chief civil deputy-related work.
Parker's position as inspector is a relatively new concept for the sheriff's office, as is being informally titled "commander." To back up him being placed at the maximum grade in his step even though he isn't a former sheriff's office employee, Garcia mentioned his experience in the Navy as a leader and his work with the drug task force, which includes top-grade surveillance and narcotics training.
"The structure within the command staff is being altered," Garcia stated. "It is being altered incongruent with the RCW [Revised Code of Washington]; the position he is filling in as inspector, and it is third in line in the command structure as it goes."
Randy Wiegardt, chief criminal deputy, stated at the beginning of the meeting that he was OK with being placed at management Step 17 Grade 7, with a monthly salary of $7,259. What he was not okay with was his colleagues not being paid what they are worth.
"I don't dispute where I am at grade- or step-wise, and I think it's appropriate for the role I'll play," Wiegardt said. "But I just want you all to know that I am here to support the people that I personally recommended to the sheriff for the roles that they're going to play, and I will support them."
"As both somebody that's been here for some amount of time now, and I have seen the turnover — specifically the chief civil position — get chewed up and spit out. That position is vital to this agency. I am here as a witness in the sheriff's office," Wiegardt added.
In Garcia's formal request, Ray would be at Grade 18 Step 9 with a monthly salary of $8,332, Wiegardt would be at Grade 17 Step 9 with a monthly salary of $7,777, Parker would be at Grade 17 Step 9 with a monthly salary of $7,777, and Billeci would be at Grade 16 Step 9 with a monthly salary of $7,259.
The 2023 sheriff's office budget includes funding for each position to be maxed out from the get-go. Even if the county won the battle and the command staff was placed at lesser grades, each position moves up a grade every six months. Wiegardt alone would have his step maxed out as of Jan. 1, 2024.
Garcia honed in on the numbers and asked what would happen to the money if his staff is graded lower. Paul Plakinger, county chief administrative officer, noted that the difference will still be in the sheriff's office budget regardless of whether it's used for salaries.
County decides
Commissioners Lisa Olson and Jerry Doyle made the final decision on pay grades and denied a formal request by Garcia on Jan. 24 to place his administrative staff at the top end of the pay scales. New commissioner David Tobin abstained from weighing in, stating he was not comfortable with chiming in because he is new and didn't participate in the negotiations.
Commissioners placed Ray at Step 18 Grade 5 with a monthly salary of $7,259, Wiegardt at Step 17 Grade 7 with a monthly salary of $7,259, and Parker and Billeci at Step 16 Grade 5 with monthly salaries of $6,323.
At the same time, the county board back peddling on its stance of not hiring administrative staff and starting them out at the max grade. Commissioners approved hiring Katrina King to be the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office new chief civil deputy at Step 21 Grade 9 with a monthly salary of $10,245.
