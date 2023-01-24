SOUTH BEND — A disagreement about salaries continues between the Pacific County Commissioners and Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia. The two sides met Jan. 18 in the commissioner's meeting room to negotiate the pay scales, but a consensus wasn't reached.

Commissioners met Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, and agreed to less compensation than what Garcia proposed. This decision averted a possibility that top sheriff's staffers wouldn't have received their next pay check.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.