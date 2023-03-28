SOUTH BEND — New rifles have been ordered by the Pacific County Sheriff's Office and are expected to arrive this summer. The agency worked out a favorable deal with ProForce to acquire eight new top-of-the-line semi-automatic duty rifles.
Back in December 2022, the agency made headlines when then sheriff-elect Daniel Garcia advocated for a purchase order to spend $54,322 on 17 rifles and 17 suppressors for the rifles. The purchase order never reached the commissioners' desks because Garcia lacked purchasing authority before taking office.
After Jan. 1, Garcia gained the ability and the authority to make a move to replace the agency's "antique rifles." Since taking office, he has not sought a purchase order but took a more cost-effective route.
Firearms cadre head, Deputy Cory Nacnac, undertook the task of inventorying all firearms in the agency's possession and determined what could be traded in. Former sheriff Robin Souvenir assigned a similar task, but it wasn't yet reflected in the December purchase order.
The result is that the agency was able to cancel out $19,140 of $21,028-worth of rifle purchases by trading in 59 surplus weapons. The agency placed two orders for Sig LE MCX LT duty rifles and Sig SLXC suppressors.
According to the purchase records, the first purchase order was one duty rifle and suppressor bought at a total cost of $3,225 on Feb. 24. The agency then purchased seven more rifles and seven more suppressors in a separate purchase order on March 1 for a total of $1,888.
Making the case
The media was treated to a full-on presentation on March 23 by the firearms cadre at PCSO about the need for new weapons, duty ammo, and an explanation of the agency's firearms-training regime. Nacnac headed the presentation, which involved him explaining that the current duty rifles were "antique" and well beyond their usefulness.
One of the significant reasons Nacnac and Garcia pushed for new rifles was to train all deputies to use the same rifles efficiently. Deputies currently are working with varying models that harm consistency of training, an important factor, according to Garcia.
"The pistol and the rifle are primary and secondary tools of the trade; it is of utmost importance [for] everybody who has to carry or someday deploy one of these in the line of duty that they know how they function, know how to operate them, know how to get them back up and functioning if they should go down and be able to do so accurately," Garcia said.
Commissioners OK with it
The Pacific County Commissioners were unaware of the new rifles being purchased because only orders over $5,000 have to come before them for a vote. They quickly pointed out that Garcia had yet to submit any rifle purchase request to them since taking office, and they would have entertained discussions.
"As far as I know, we have not been made aware of this transaction. We have not been approached about any new purchase of firearms since the initial request last year, [which] we could not consider as it was prior to Jan. 1," Commissioners Lisa Olsen said.
"I know that Sheriff Souvenir had instructed staff to do an inventory prior to any new purchases, so if there were trade-ins, this must have been completed, which is a good thing. We are not opposed to new equipment at all; we just need to go through the proper process and make sure it is a purchase the budget supports," she added.
The new rifles are expected to be in service by this summer, and deputies are expected to start training on the rifles as soon as they arrive.
Besides the top-notch rifles, the suppressors will be a significant step in modernization by decreasing the hearing decibels of live fire that the deputies are subjected to during training, or if they should ever have to use them while on duty.
