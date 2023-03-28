SOUTH BEND — New rifles have been ordered by the Pacific County Sheriff's Office and are expected to arrive this summer. The agency worked out a favorable deal with ProForce to acquire eight new top-of-the-line semi-automatic duty rifles.

Back in December 2022, the agency made headlines when then sheriff-elect Daniel Garcia advocated for a purchase order to spend $54,322 on 17 rifles and 17 suppressors for the rifles. The purchase order never reached the commissioners' desks because Garcia lacked purchasing authority before taking office.

