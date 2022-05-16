SEAVIEW — Authorities are hoping the public may help solve the mystery of a 15-year-old who went missing from Seaview on May 4 after leaving what appeared to be a suicide note.
Blu Barquett is about 5’6” tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has hazel-colored eyes and brown hair which is shaved short. Both Barquett’s nostrils as well as his lip are pierced. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, blue long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and black and white converse shoes.
He was reported missing from a residence in the 3700 block of J place in Seaview at about midday May 4, setting off a large search in the nearby dunes and on the seashore.
Deputies learned "Barquett usually walked in the wooded area between his residence and the beach," according to a sheriff's office press release. "The wooded area was searched extensively, however Barquett was not located. Deputies determined that Barquett had not taken or possessed any means to cause self-harm after leaving the residence. A 'locate ping' was placed on Barquett’s phone later that day in an attempt to track his location but the ping provided no useful information."
A pair of shoes that may have belonged to Barquett were found in the dunes near the Seaview beach approach.
Various citizen tips suggested that Barquett may have been seen alive in Seaview or Ilwaco on the evening of May 4, in Chinook on May 6 and in Ocean Park on the evening of May 10. However, law enforcement followups on these tips did not locate the missing teen.
Barquett is originally from the Lakewood, Washington area and had only recently moved to Seaview to reside with his aunt. "It is possible that Barquett could be attempting to travel back to that area but deputies have no definitive proof of that," the sheriff's office said. Barquett has been entered into a national database as a missing juvenile. It is possible he might also go by the first name of Mishea.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Barquett, or any sightings, call the Pacific County Sheriff’s Communication Center at 360-875-9397 and reference case number 22-2496.
