SOUTH BEND — Firearms qualifications have been hit or miss at the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, where over 50% of the corrections staff have yet to pass quarterly qualification tests.
Road and corrections deputies have spent the last two months working through pistol and rifle qualifications at the Willapa Harbor Gun Club.
According to records obtained through a public records request, seven of 13 corrections deputies have failed to meet revised standards set by the sheriff’s office, and two corrections deputies have not tested.
Out of 20 deputies under PCSO, including the administration and a code enforcement officer, only one now-retired deputy failed the pistol qualification, and one active duty deputy failed the rifle qualification.
The deputy who failed the rifle qualification suffered a weapon failure that halted successful completion of his testing. The deputy successfully completed a second run at the test on Feb. 25, under the watchful eye of PCSO Firearms Instructor Cory Nacnac.
“Deputy Rylee Queener is highly proficient with the tools of the trade,” PCSO Cmdr. Michael Parker said.
New standards
Newer testing standards at the agency have come under scrutiny because they are modernized and more difficult.
The Observer obtained a copy of the rifle qualification standards through a public records request but has yet to be successful at obtaining a copy of the pistol qualification standards. PCSO has not complied with multiple requests for disclosure of the pistol qualification standards.
According to public records, the new rifle qualification is divided into seven stages between 10-50 yards, and most stages are broken up into sub-stages. Each has a time limit and round count for the drill.
For instance, Stage 5 is at 15 yards; the shooter has 8 seconds to initiate from a stance aimed down range with the firearm on target to put 4 rounds on target with clearance of one primary malfunction, such as a dummy round.
The most strenuous is likely Stage 3 at 35 yards, where the shooter has 8 seconds to run from the 35-yard marker to the 25-yard marker and fire two rounds to the body of the target. The sequence is completed three times.
In compliance with state
According to the Washington State Criminal Justice Commission, which established firearms training for police academy recruits and instructors, law enforcement agencies in the state are allowed to create their own standards as long as they are at least on par with CJTC standards.
“Individual [agencies are] not required to stay with WSCJTC standards, and they will govern their own quarterly qualification,” Megan Saunders, CJTC communications manager, said.
“However, most of the agencies’ instructors are required to have completed level 1 firearms training under a WSCJTC master instructor and trained on how to apply range policy and safety; therefore, in designing the agency standard, there will be elements of [CJTC] standards in most cases.
The Observer sent a copy of the PCSO rifle qualification standards to the CJTC with the question, “is it acceptable?”
“According to Chris Williams, our Firearms Program Specialist, this is a straightforward and acceptable qualification standard,” Saunders said.
To remedy failures by the corrections staff, Nacnac said that corrections deputies that have sustained a “no-go” on their standards would be required to train with a qualified instructor from the agency, to help them get on par to pass.
Parker and Sheriff Daniel Garcia plan to meet with media entities on March 23 to explain the “nuances” of the agency’s firearms standards.
“We feel like there is a lot to the changes on the firearms program here and have decided to make time to meet with members of the media to explain the nuances of the program and why things are happening the way they are,” Parker stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.