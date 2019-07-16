TOKELAND — On July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe Gym, at 2405 Elm Street in Tokeland, there will be a Yellow Brick Road Tsunami Health Walk. A free lunch is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pick up a “Rescue Card” when you register at the Shoalwater Bay Gym, get it stamped at each booth along the walk and be eligible to win a prize at 1 p.m.
Participating will be the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe Emergency Management Department, Wellness Center, Medical & Dental Contract Health, Behavioral Health, Diabetes and Nutrition, Police Department, Education Department, Willapa Bay Enterprises, Shoalwater Bay Casino, Georgetown Station, Washington State Dept of Health, Washington State EMD Regional Fire Authority South Beach Ambulance, South Puget Inter-Tribal Planning Agency and more.
For information call Lee at 360-268-8120.
