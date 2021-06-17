NEMAH — One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Nemah on June 17, and a suspect has been apprehended by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release from PCSO Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, units were notified at 1:17 a.m. by Pacific County Dispatch that a male caller had called 911 and stated he had just shot and killed his brother at a residence on North Nemah Road and was leaving the home.
“The caller identified himself as Thomas Shotwell, 26, and further stated that he was leaving the residence located on North Nemah Road. Shotwell also stated that he was leaving the gun he used to shoot his brother at the residence,” Matlock said.
“Several law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered a deceased adult male subject inside the residence. The subject, later identified as Raymond Shotwell, 26, had been shot to death. A handgun was recovered at the scene and is believed to be the weapon used to shoot R. Shotwell,” Matlock added.
Thomas Shotwell was located, after a search, in an area of Bay Center in a locked vehicle and was reportedly suffering medical distress. Officers gained entry into his vehicle, Matlock said, and secured him before he was transported to a medical facility.
“It is believed that Thomas Shotwell may have intentionally attempted to harm himself after the incident,” Matlock said. “Thomas Shotwell is in custody under the guard of the Sheriff’s Office.”
It’s unclear what caused or provoked the shooting, but Matlock did state the brothers lived together. The sheriff’s office and assisting agencies are continuing to investigate the incident.
“The two brothers lived together at the residence, and a motive is unclear as to why the incident occurred,” Matlock said. “Law enforcement personnel processed the crime scene and will be continuing to investigate the incident. The Long Beach and Raymond police departments assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the incident along with the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office.”
The suspect is currently in Clark County under medical care and is in critical condition. He is currently unconscious and intubated.
Nemah is a community of scattered homes located along and near U.S. Highway 101 south of South Bend.
This is a developing story, and more details are expected to be available in the coming days.
