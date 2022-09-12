LEBAM — The north county community of Lebam was rocked by a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 10, that left one man dead, a woman injured, and another man arrested for first-degree murder.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. at a home along State Route 6 on the outskirts of the town, population about 100.

