LEBAM — The north county community of Lebam was rocked by a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 10, that left one man dead, a woman injured, and another man arrested for first-degree murder.
The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. at a home along State Route 6 on the outskirts of the town, population about 100.
According to court records, Andrew J. Delgado, 36, was working on a shed at his mother's house with his wife Danielle L. Messer, 25, when an altercation broke out between him and his brother, Gabriel A. Delgado, 32.
Messer told investigators that before the fight, Gabriel had been drinking all day and began drinking with Andrew. The two then began insulting each other about their past in California.
"Eventually, Andrew mentioned something about Gabriel's friend, which angered Gabriel. [He] proceeded to get on Andrew's back and attempted to choke Andrew. Andrew was able to knock Gabriel off his back, but then picked him up and carried Gabriel to the front of the yard," stated Pacific County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kevin Acdal in the probable cause affidavit.
Victim recounts tense moments
According to Messer, she saw Andrew on top of Gabriel and heard Gabriel threaten to shoot Andrew. She and Andrew allegedly ran to the backyard and searched Gabriel's backpack for the weapon. She recounted in her statements that Gabriel carried a firearm with him everywhere he went. As a convicted felon, he is not legally permitted to possess firearms.
"During this time, Gabriel made his way into the house," Acdal stated in the probable cause affidavit. "Danielle then says Gabriel exited the back door firing several rounds at Andrew and her; Danielle believes this is when she was grazed by the bullet."
Messer and Andrew fled the shooting in their vehicle eastbound on SR 6 before Andrew turned around and parked along the roadway across from the home. He made his way into the front yard when three shots were fired, one of which struck Andrew in the ear and penetrated his skull, killing him.
"Danielle was unsure if Andrew was going back to fight Gabriel or get his tools from the shed area," Acdal stated in the probable cause affidavit. He also noted that the couple's vehicle had been struck by the gunfire.
Relaxation turns into chaos
According to court records, the men's mother, Rose M. Rascon, 52, was home during the incident, trying to smoke marijuana and watch movies. Gabriel allegedly walked inside the home, opened her purse, took her Glock 9mm pistol, and started shooting at Andrew and Messer.
"While [Andrew was] walking through the yard, Gabriel shot three rounds from inside of the residence, through the front window towards Andrew, striking him in the head," Acdal stated in the probable cause affidavit. "Rascon proceeded to check on Andrew and began CPR. Rascon also mentioned waiting for aid and law enforcement to arrive and was advised by a 911 dispatcher [that] aid wouldn't come if the scene was not safe."
"Rascon then went into the residence and retrieved the pistol and threw it into the front yard near the apple tree. Rascon said she found Gabriel sitting on the front floor and asked him where the pistol was; Rascon couldn't recall where the pistol was found exactly but stated, 'it was where Gabriel said it was.'"
Unprofessionalism allegations
The scene was observable to anyone who passed by following the shooting and during the investigation, including Andrew's blanket-covered corpse lying in the front yard near the roadway. Acdal recounted in his report arriving at the scene to find a "puddle of blood in the ditch."
Acdal, three other deputies and an officer from the Raymond Police Department arrived about 36 minutes after the 911 call was dispatched to responders. Five officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police Departments were on the scene first and took Gabriel into custody.
The response and demeanor of some responders have come under scrutiny, with several witnesses alleging to the Observer that some acted unprofessionally at the tense scene, including several who were observed laughing and joking about the murder.
"Ask the question, why was the victim not given medical care? Ask why the [coroner], [Officer Bubba] Madrid, and mortuary worker [were] laughing at the scene or letting people videotape a woman handcuffed in her bra after she repeatedly asked for a shirt," a family member of the victim told the Observer.
"She had no shirt because she was the mother of the victim and had removed her shirt to stop the bleeding. Ask why she was handcuffed in the first place. Ask for video from the public. Officers standing around [and] no assistance came from them, not even [one] officer despite numerous officers standing around to direct traffic or preserve waver the victim had left. Ask why no one helped the three women trying to provide CPR even after the suspect and weapon were secure," the family member added.
First court appearance
Despite life-saving efforts by Rascon and first responders, Andrew died of his injury at the scene. Messer, who's pregnant, was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
After law enforcement arrived, Gabriel was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Raymond Police Department to be interviewed. He was later booked into the Pacific County Jail.
Delgado made his preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, and faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $2 million by Judge Donald. J. Richter, who also appointed Shane O'Rourke as his legal counsel.
Delgado will appear on Friday, Sept. 16, for his arraignment, where formal charges will be filed.
Investigators were able to locate spent shell casings at the home along with other evidence that was booked for processing, including Danielle and Andrew's vehicle. The entire crime scene was documented.
Killings taking a toll
The alleged murder is the fourth in Pacific County in the past six months and the fifth in the last 15 months. The murder per capita of 21.4 per 100,000 puts Pacific County as 12th in the nation for murders thus far in 2022.
All five cases remain pending in the Pacific County Superior Court, but Jesse J. Bridges recently took a plea deal. Accused murderers Thomas A. Shotwell, Anthony R. Bong, and Lisa G. Milam still have pending prosecutions.
Milam and Delgado were provided off-contract attorneys because of the severity of their charges and the fact that local indigent defense attorneys are overbooked.
