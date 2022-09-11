PACIFIC COUNTY — The north county community of Lebam was rocked by a shooting Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10, that left one man dead and another being arrested for first-degree murder. The incident unfolded around 5:33 p.m. at a home along State Route 6 on the outskirt of the small town.
Details surrounding the incident remain under tight wraps as deputies from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and officers from assisting agencies work to unravel what happened. Sources close to the investigation have stated that the incident started as an altercation between two family members and ended with the shooting. The victim was shot and killed in the front yard of the home.
The suspect has been identified as Gabriel A. Delgado of Raymond. The identity of the victim has not been specified but sources have stated it was a family member of Delgado. A woman at the home at the time of the incident was also “nicked” by gunfire, but was not seriously injured.
Following the incident, Delgado was taken to the Raymond Police Department and questioned by officers about the shooting. He was later formally booked in the Pacific County Jail at 11:44 p.m.
According to Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, the investigation is still ongoing and he expects to have details available sometime on Monday, Sept. 12. He declined to make any comment on the incident at this time citing the seriousness and necessity of maintaining the integrity of the investigation.
This is Pacific County's fourth alleged murder in the past six months — the fifth in the last 15 months. The county's per capita murder rate of 22.6 per 100,000 is 15th highest in the nation thus far in 2022.
