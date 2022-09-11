MURDER SUSPECT

Alleged detained shooting suspect Gabriel A. Delgado being escorted into Raymond Police Department by Raymond Police Officers and Pacific County Sheriff's Deputies.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF EZRA MCCAMPBELL

PACIFIC COUNTY — The north county community of Lebam was rocked by a shooting Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10, that left one man dead and another being arrested for first-degree murder. The incident unfolded around 5:33 p.m. at a home along State Route 6 on the outskirt of the small town.

Details surrounding the incident remain under tight wraps as deputies from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and officers from assisting agencies work to unravel what happened. Sources close to the investigation have stated that the incident started as an altercation between two family members and ended with the shooting. The victim was shot and killed in the front yard of the home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.