SOUTH BEND — Several lingering prosecutions received updates on Nov. 18 including the Thomas A. Shotwell murder case in which a top-notch psychiatrist supports a diminished capacity defense. Other cases included a teacher awaiting trial for alleged assault and Western State Hospital being held in contempt again in multiple cases.
Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter presided over the regular docket and the state was represented by Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt. Indigent defense consisted of David Arcuri and David Hatch, along with a number of private attorneys appearing for hearings, including Nathan Needham.
Thomas A. Shotwell
Big-name attorney John Henry Browne informed the court that the Thomas Shotwell defense team is working with an expert witness, Dr. Richard Adler, who appeared as a top witness in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Shooting prosecution of murderer Nikolas Cruz in Florida.
Browne noted that Shotwell’s case is not likely to be an affirmative defense — for example self-defense — or an insanity case, but instead an argument based on diminished capacity. That defense strategy would mean the state would have to prove without a reasonable doubt that Shotwell acted with a requisite intent to qualify as murder.
Adler allegedly agrees with that defense and needs time to ready a report to prepare the state for the process of interviewing Shotwell. Browne requested that the report be due no later than Jan. 1, 2023. Crawford made his displeasure known, stating that he wanted the court to be aware of how old the case is getting and asked how much longer it should be permitted to be drawn out.
Browne suggested the defense expert report is taking a long time because of Adler’s workload. Richter made it clear that there is a set deadline of Jan. 1, 2023 — otherwise, the defense will need a good excuse or need to find a new expert.
Needham also stepped in and entered a waiver of speedy trial through June 30, 2023. The next hearing date is set for Dec. 16. Browne also took a moment to note he and Needham have no concern about Shotwell’s current competency to stand trial.
Shotwell is accused of killing his twin brother last year in Nemah.
Shaun A. Schlenker
Shaun A. Schlenker appeared via Zoom along with his attorney, Jacob Clark, for a hearing to amend the restitution amount resulting from his convictions. Schlenker was found guilty of multiple charges, including damaging buildings and property during a rage incident in Long Beach.
According to Faurholt, the former restitution did not include a $500 deductible regarding an insurance deductible for a victim of the incident. Clark disagreed and suggested the amendment requested $500 and another $1,032. He noted that another judge set a 180-day limit but a state law allows an extension.
Faurholt added that a paralegal in Clark’s office had been notified on July 6 that they sought to amend the restitution amount, and that Clark did not respond back. However, Clark argued that the 180-day statute ended on May 5.
The conflict judge offered to either submit a written ruling or set over the hearing so she could look further into the arguments. Faurholt and Clark opted to be provided a written ruling.
Jamie A. Heslen
Jamie A. Heslen’s case was up for review of a prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative evaluation and a mental health alternative evaluation. Faurholt noted that there was not an agreed recommendation but expected to have one ready for the court on Dec. 9.
Needham added that a special setting hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 9 for a change of plea and sentencing and expects all the reports to be ready. The court is expected to have the reports on Dec. 2.
Lisa G. Milam
According to her attorney Michael J. Nagle, Lisa G. Milam was expected to be transported to Western State Hospital (WSH) for a competency evaluation until at least February 2023. The Attorney General’s Office defended the Washington State Department of Social and Health Service’s lack of functioning the facility. Richter found the agency in contempt of the court’s order and ordered the agency to pay $300 per day until she is transported to the facility.
Anthony R. Bong
Richter ordered sanctions to continue against WSH for not transporting Anthony R. Bong to the facility for a competency evaluation. He isn’t expected to be transported until at least the end of December. The agency will have to pay $300 per day until he is transported.
Isaiah J.E. Daniel
According to Needham, Isaiah J.E. Daniel was extended an offer from the state and declined to accept it and the case is heading to trial. Trial dates were tentatively set for March 13-15, 2023, and a continued pretrial on Dec. 16, when an omnibus, trial readiness, and 3.5 suppression hearing will also be set.
Cary L. Youngstrom
Cary L. Youngstrom’s attorney, Gabriel Gambee, entered a waiver of speedy trial effective Jan. 1, 2023, through April 1, 2023, and had his current trial dates stricken. The court set tentative trial dates for March 21-23 of next year with a pretrial on Feb. 10. Gambee noted the motion is due to issues with expert witnesses and subpoenas.
David Fullford
At the request of David Fullford’s attorney, Matthew McGowan, the court set a pretrial/omnibus hearing for Feb. 24, 2023, and accepted a waiver of speedy trial effective from Feb. 24, 2023, through May 25, 2023. McGowan noted that he and Crawford were working to sort out some issues. His trial dates will be set at the next hearing.
Tara R. Joyce
Tara R. Joyce continues to sit in the jail in “anguish,” according to her attorney, even after she was found not to be competent enough to stand trial and the court ordered restoration services. Richter ordered that sanctions of $300 per day against WSH continue until she entered services at the facility. Hatch noted that the last he heard she would not be transported until April 2023.
Kaleb D. McCalden
The state dismissed Kaleb D. McCalden’s case with prejudice — meaning it cannot be brought up again — because his case was resolved in district court earlier in the day.
Patrick M. Wright
Needham informed the court that there had been some recent developments with the state’s victim and he wanted some time to discuss the matter with Crawford. He requested the case be set over to Dec. 16.
Robert J. Swogger
According to Needham, he had an offer from the state and wanted additional time to work out some details. He asked Robert J. Swogger’s case be set over to Dec. 16.
Tysen B. Muessig
The court set a motion date for Dec. 16, 2023, for a motion to join Tysen B. Muessig’s two cases for alleged rape charges and will set trial dates during the hearing.
