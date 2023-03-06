SOUTH BEND — Attorneys for Thomas Shotwell, 27 of Nemah, have formally filed a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on his behalf. Shotwell faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of his twin brother Raymond Shotwell on June 17, 2021.

Initially, Shotwell’s legal team was expected to file a diminished capacity defense, arguing that his mental state at the time of the murder was significantly impaired and he lacked ability to intentionally commit the crime.

