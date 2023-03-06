SOUTH BEND — Attorneys for Thomas Shotwell, 27 of Nemah, have formally filed a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on his behalf. Shotwell faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of his twin brother Raymond Shotwell on June 17, 2021.
Initially, Shotwell’s legal team was expected to file a diminished capacity defense, arguing that his mental state at the time of the murder was significantly impaired and he lacked ability to intentionally commit the crime.
The primary difference between a "not guilty by reason of insanity" plea and "diminished capacity defense" is that a successful insanity plea can lead to exoneration since the required element of intent is entirely absent. Diminished capacity defenses aim to mitigate the punishment for a crime or argue for a lesser degree of crime.
Nathan Needham, Shotwell's co-counsel with John Henry Browne, filed the defense notice on Jan. 31 in the Pacific County Superior Court and filed an additional petition on Feb. 6, sealing documents related to an evaluation conducted by Dr. Richard Adler that is the basis for the insanity plea.
In the motion, Needham noted that sealing the documents is "necessary" for Shotwell to have a fair jury trial. The motion also stated that the documents contain information protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and delved into his family's information which "presents a serious and imminent threat to this family's privacy."
In Washington state, in a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, the defense has to prove that either mental illness and/or defect affected the defendant's mental status; they could not understand the act they were committing and could not tell right from wrong.
Insanity pleas are rare occurrences in the justice system because they are difficult to prove and to persuade a jury to believe insanity was the main factor in the crime. Insanity pleas are used in less than 1% of criminal cases and have a success rate of approximately 26%.
If found not guilty by reason of insanity, Shotwell would likely remain a free man unless he's determined to be a risk to the community, which could necessitate being institutionalized at a psychiatric hospital.
He has remained out on bail for well over a year and has not posed any known significant threat to the general public.
The decision to let the plea continue will rest on Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter, who will hear arguments from the defense and prosecution on dates yet to be determined. If the defense motion is successful, the case will then go to a jury who will decide if Shotwell is indeed not guilty by reason of insanity.
The Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office will have time before then for an external evaluation conducted by their own expert through Western State Hospital to either back up or contradict Adler's findings.
Shotwell will be back in court on April 21 for a review hearing to determine the evaluation status by the prosecutor's office expert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.