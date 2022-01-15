LONG BEACH — An ocean-spanning tsunami generated by a volcanic eruption in the remote South Pacific island nation of Tonga is not expected to have significant impacts on the Pacific Northwest coast, where a maximum wave height of 1 to 2.5 feet is forecast.
There is no tsunami warning, but a lesser "tsunami advisory" remains in effect for the Washington and Oregon coast. The Long Beach Peninsula may experience higher surf run-ups on beaches starting around 8:35 a.m. Saturday.
This advisory from the National Weather Service states "If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas.
"Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation."
Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest. Tsunami waves are expected to continue for at least three hours after the first wave is experienced.
The eruption and associated small earthquake happened at 8:27 p.m. Pacific time on Friday, Jan. 14.
The tsunami advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.
Possible tsunami influence on wave height will be in addition to a previous sneaker-wave beach hazards statement issued for the local coast, making this a good day to stay well away from the surf line.
