OCEAN PARK — There was extensive damage but no injuries April 9 when a single-wide manufactured home was destroyed by fire.
Pacific County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched at 2:17 p.m. to a reported structure fire in the 302nd block of M place. They found the home 50% involved in flames.
“Rapid response with aggressive knockdown allowed crews to make entry, confine and extinguish the fire,” the district said.
No information was provided about the fire’s cause.
A total of 16 personnel responded with two engines, three water tenders, a command vehicle, two ambulances and a fire support unit. Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid.
